From Bach to Basin Street Blues

Are you interested in music? Then you should hear about a new organization in town which has the catchy name of “I AM PV” which lengthens out, in Spanish, to Instituto (de) Artes Musicales Puerto Vallarta. Brilliant!

The PV Chamber Orchestra (PVCO) has been performing both chamber and orchestral music in town since 2005 and, since 2013, Daniel Oliveros has been its conductor. It is the most advanced orchestral ensemble in Puerto Vallarta, with expats, professionals and advanced local student musicians, bringing together people of varied ages and backgrounds from Mexico, USA, Canada, England, China, Argentina, Venezuela and Cuba.

Daniel is also heading up I AM PV. This will soon be a six-part, non-profit organization that includes the PVCO, the Salty Paws Jazz Orchestra, which has about twenty kids and five adults who are learning and performing the music of New Orleans, and the Mexican Folk group, which learns and performs traditional Mexican music and has over forty young members. There are plans for other parts of the musical universe too.

I AM PV wants to create an environment that encourages all aspects of music where young people and adults can learn listen, create and perform. It’s vision is “to provide world-class musical instruction to the youth of Vallarta and surrounding areas, thus ensuring the generation of cultural offerings that allow us to position ourselves as a cultural destination that attracts local and international artists.

Like many cultural organizations in Puerto Vallarta I AM PV needs our help. Because the PVCO has been around for a while many of its members have their own instruments, but these must be shared with the members of the Salty Paws. With more instruments more music can be learned and played, so please put this in your calendar for, say, 1st August. Start phoning your local high schools in Canada and the USA and ask if they have any instruments that they are not using and, when you find one or two, tuck them in your suitcase for your next trip to PV. (If you manage to pick up a tuba or a sousaphone you might have to be creative!)

Of course, these things also turn up in garage sales and on Kijiji. Any and all instruments are welcome, regardless of condition. Especially needed are tubas, bassoons, oboes and base clarinet but flutes, flugelhorns and fiddles will do too. (The Canadian airline, Westjet, will allow passengers to bring one suitcase without charge if you tell them that it contains supplies for charitable purposes. Other airlines might do the same thing.)

The next public performance for your enjoyment will be PVCO’s concert “An American in Puerto Vallarta” on Sunday, February 19, 5:00 PM at the Teatro Vallarta. It will include George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with virtuoso pianist Rachid Bernal as guest soloist. The works of Mexican composers Mario Kuri-Aldana and Jose Palo Moncayo will also be included.

On March 26th and 27th the PVCO will perform “Dvorak and the Balkans,” which will feature music from southeastern Europe, including Antonin Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances and New World Symphony.

For several years the American School has generously provided PVCO with rehearsal space, storage space, a performance venue, and an overall appreciation of who and what the orchestra stands for – these are immense contributions that the orchestra members deeply appreciate. As the orchestra grows, so does the need for a dedicated physical home – a space for lessons, rehearsals, performances, and meetings. If you would like to make a donation, please contact Daniel Oliveros, through Facebook or at the PVCO Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/pvchamberorchestra .

The International Friendship Club (IFC) has been supporting cultural, medical, educational and social service causes in Puerto Vallarta for 30 years and is proud to support I AM PV in its mission to be a multi-cultural agent of musical development in all segments of society in Puerto Vallarta. When you come back to PV next season with suitcases laden with instruments and sheet music, please drop them off at the IFC offices, located upstairs at the northeast corner of the bridge where Insurgentes crosses the River Cuale.

Money comes to IFC from a number of sources including the sale of tickets for the IFC Home Tours – www.ifctoursforvallarta.com – and the sale of memberships. See www.ifcvallarta.com for details of all the club’s activities and the charities supported by it.

Related