Fourth of July Legion Event

The Puerto Vallarta American Legion Post 14 invites all veterans and their families to enjoy the free Independence Day event, and if interested, to learn more about the benefits of Legion membership.

Steve’s Sports Bar will host an Independence Day event, offering hot dogs, chili, chili dogs and more to every military veteran in Puerto Vallarta, along with their spouses and any friends who wish to come.

Sponsoring the event the Puerto Vallarta American Legion Post 14 invites veterans and their on Tuesday, July 4 from Noon to 2 pm at Steve’s Sports Bar, 286 Basilio Badillo in the Emiliano Zapata colonia.

The American Legion is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization devoted to the needs of military veterans, their families, and their communities. Operating under the umbrella of the Punta de Mita Foundation, the Puerto Vallarta Legion Post 14 supports numerous charities and rebuilding projects in the greater Banderas Bay area, with emphasis on women and children in need.

The Legion encourages all veterans and their families to enjoy the event, and if interested, learn more about the benefits of American Legion membership.

PV American Legion meetings are held the 1st Thursday and 3rd Tuesday each month. Visitors are welcome. For more information and meeting locations, visit AmericanLegion14.org

