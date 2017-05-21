Founder Of Devil’s Bar Announces Their New Product: “Hellfire Tequila.”

The owners of Devil’s Bar on the Malecon has announced their new Hellfire Tequila flavored with cinnamon for a unique satisfying taste. Hellfire Tequila is a fun and energetic brand, which places emphasis on having a good time and enjoying life. The cinnamon-flavored tequila is a Mexican product, and the name Hellfire wishes to be the tequila version of Fireball Whiskey.

The tequila is within the definition of a real reposado tequila, using 100% blue agave that has been grown and distilled in the state of Jalisco.

It is guaranteed to act as an alternative to the Fireball Whiskey.

Alan James one of the founding partners explained: “the new Hellfire Tequila is distilled using an oak-barrel aging process to produce smooth reposado tequila that is ideally suited for drinking on the rocks, chilled as a shot, and in mixed drinks. Adding Hellfire Tequila to the tequila market sees the brand presenting products unmatched by any of its rivals”. He said “we are excited to launch Hellfire Tequila.

Alan James further explained “having worked in the industry for many years I’ve seen many trends and changes and what has become very apparent is that those who drink shots of tequila and Fireball should be drinking Hellfire Tequila instead.”

What makes Hellfire Tequila unique?

Hellfire Tequila is a Mexican tequila that can get served to individuals who knows Fireball Whiskey, likes to drink shots, likes to try new things within their comfort zone, and enjoys drinking and being social, on vacation in Mexico.

Hellfire Tequila is currently available!

To find out more and to place orders please visit the website at >>> http://hellfiretequila.mx

