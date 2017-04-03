A Fond Look Back

As I sat down to write for the twentieth anniversary issue of the Vallarta Tribune, it struck me how much things have changed and yet somehow the essence of Puerto Vallarta has remained untouched.

Twenty years ago, it was our tenth trip to Puerto Vallarta but we were both still working and could only stay a week or so.

One morning we stopped at the hotel desk to change a Traveler’s Check (how times have changed) and we noticed an English language paper on the counter. The Vallarta Tribune had arrived. As I recall it was only a couple of pages but it sure seemed like a major leap forward.

The Vallarta you see and experience now bears little similarity to the Vallarta of 1997. Take streets for example: the road from the airport had just been expanded to a mere four lanes; there were only a handful of traffic signals; the cobblestones had not yet been cemented in place and they wobbled and shifted with every step or turn of a tire. Women drivers? You could count them on one hand.

Imagine it’s 1997. You arrive at an airport that has just a handful of gates. There are no jet ways, so you deplane onto the tarmac where buses await to ferry you to the terminal with its two luggage carousels. Around town you see various buses, but not nearly as many as today. Going south to Mismaloya, there are mini-buses but only about one in four will venture on to Boca.

There is some construction around town. Burros cart sacks of sand from the beach up to building sites where it will be transformed into concrete. Men in flip flops climb up precarious ladders with fifty pound cans of cement on their heads. Old fashioned chisels fill the air with a melodic kachink kachink. Modest homes and tasteful condo projects often take years to reach completion. Who would have guessed that twenty years later cement mixers, hard hats, and jackhammers would yield towering condo projects in just a matter of months.

The Pitillal of 1997 is a sleepy farming village separated from Vallarta by pastures and open space. To get there you will travel on dirt roads. Nuevo Vallarta and points north are starting to experience growing pains but the beaches there are still almost undiscovered and few visitors head in that direction. Today Pitillal is virtually absorbed by Vallarta and coastal Nayarit has filled in with miles of new development.

With growth came businesses and services. We’ve become so accustomed to WalMart, Costco, Home Depot and Galerias Vallarta, that it’s hard to remember what the landscape looked like before.

In 1997, the dining scene is exploding. Trio opens, joining Café de Artistes, Kaiser Maximilian, the River Café, Coco Tropical and La Palapa, with an upscale, international menu. The International Gourmet Festival is in its third year with just six hotels and restaurants participating. People everywhere are taking note of the fine cuisine available here.

You won’t find any cabarets here in 1997; the Malecon is still called by its real name (not the boardwalk) and it ends at the former Naval Hospital; there is no pedestrian bridge; and Emiliano Zapata is the official name of what later becomes called the Zona Romantica or Southside.

Today, you will hear many opinions both pro and con, regarding growth in the city. Tall buildings have marred views and crowded the hillsides that once were unspoiled jungles. Traffic can be a nightmare. That bell cannot be unrung.

But for me the essence of Puerto Vallarta is as strong today as it was when I first came here thirty years ago. There is a certain magic in the air: the crash of the waves, the mountains meeting the sea, the song of birds, the palette of vibrant colors; the gentle kiss of a warm breeze on your cheek; the warmth and generosity of the people. To paraphrase a famous quote: Once the dust of Vallarta settles on your heart you will always come back, or, if you’re lucky, never leave.

