Flowers on the Altars

Creating colourful altars filled with flowers and the deceased favourite foods and personal items will make their spirits happy and they will bless the family with good luck, health and prosperity throughout the year.

Here are some of the most popular flowers used in the decorations.

Cempasuchil (Tagetes erecta)

Native to Mexico the cempasuchil can be seen growing on the side of the road and in fields around the country. The Aztecs named it zempoalxochitl which in Nahuatl means twenty flowers and used it in their funerary rituals.

Natural or paper cempasuchil are widely used in Mexico on Day of the Dead. Arches, crosses and garlands made with the flowers are set on altars and tombstones. In some communities, the petals of the flower are used to build a path from the house’s entry to the altar. Thus, the bright color of the cempasuchil and its strong aroma will guide the souls to their offering.

Terciopelo Rojo (Celosia cristata)

The cockscomb is a plant of tropical origin. It grows well in both humid and dry conditions and its flowers can last for up to 8 weeks.

In Mexican culture, the red cockscomb flower symbolizes the blood of Christ. During Day of the Dead celebrations red terciopelos are often combined with cempasuchil flowers to enhance altars and tombstones.

Alheli Blanco (Matthiola Incana)

Known as hoary stock it is most appreciated for its sweet and delicate fragrance. The flower is indigenous to the Mediterranean coast and symbolizes beauty and simplicity.

The white alheli is used to decorate the altars dedicated to the dead children, as the white color is often associated with the purity of the children’s souls.

Crisantemo Blanco (Chrysanthemum morifolium)

Chrysanthemums, often called mums or chrysanths are native to Asia; they were cultivated by the Chinese as early as the 1500 B.C.

In Mexico, white chrysanths were brought from Spain where they are used in All Souls Day celebrations.

Gladiolas (Genus: Gladiolus)

Gladiolus name comes from the Latin word gladius (sword), and it was given as a prize to the triumphant gladiators. In many western cultures gladiolus symbolize remembrance and faithfulness, therefore they are popular in funerary and sympathy flower arrangements.

