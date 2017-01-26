Flipping Out Over Big, BBQ’d Burgers

By Matt McCue

In the humble opinion of this author, life in Puerto Vallarta couldn’t exist without a few places to go for a superb burger. We’re talking thick and juicy patties that are flame-kissed to perfection.

When one has a hankering for a burger with all the fixins’, more than a few places instantly come to mind. Thankfully, you won’t find a clown, a king, or a tuba solo (inside joke for the Canadians) at any of the following restaurants.

Joe Jack’s Fish Shack, Derby City Burgers, and El Torito Sports Bar and BBQ House – all located in Old Town – are famous for their superior burgers.

Las Adelitas, located behind Costco, dishes out a solid burger (among other great BBQ’d dishes), however, they lose a couple points for serving generic ketchup in Heinz bottles. C’mon, guys.. you ain’t fooling anyone.

Inside the Hotel Zone’s Plaza Genovesa you’ll find the expat favourite, Blake’s Restaurant; and nearby in Plaza Caracol is the Guadalajara chain, Cuarto de Kilo (translates to ‘quarter of a kilo’, a reference to their 8oz patties).

The Marina has the Argentine grill Taco Tango, with a BBQ strategically-placed right at the entrance to their restaurant (look for their ad in this issue with a coupon for a free margarita); and The Beer Box Prime, which boasts an extensive selection of Mexican microbrews and Mezcals to accompany your meal.

Vallarta isn’t all about taco stands (although we have our favourites) or grilled fish on a stick; there are plenty of places in town when only a burger will cut the mustard. Hopefully this list will help you discover your new favourite burger joint in PV.