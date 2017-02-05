Flavors of Nayarit by Alondra Maldonado, is a multi-award winning book but it is so much more than that. It is a Gourmand World Cookbook winning in several categories including Best Historical Recipe, Best Local Cuisine and Best First Book. And, it was recently published in English.

Flavors of Nayarit describes Chef Alondra’s culinary journey from the sea to the mountains and to the core of her homeland, Nayarit. After 4,500 kilometers, 45 towns and 250 interviews with the everyday people of Nayarit, and with the writer’s captivating personality, unshakable spirit and her curiosity about food, she reaches people’s hearts.

Over nine months of traveling, of sharing the intimacy of sacred rituals, of special festivities and even of regular people ́s daily life, Alondra wrote this quintessential cookbook. It consists of 150 recipes from three different regions of Nayarit: coastal, highlands and mountains.

It ́s a masterpiece, with every page impregnated with passion and maternal love. Flavors of Nayarit was first printed in Spanish, and travelled the world to cultural fairs, book festivals, and a number of events that have made its author, Chef Alondra Maldonado Rodriguera, the undisputed ambassador of Nayarit and Mexican cuisine.

From China to Germany, from Chicago to Colombia, everywhere it has gone Flavors of Nayarit has left a pleasant taste. But what makes this multi-award winning cookbook so wonderful?

As many of us know, Nayarit is more than sun and beaches. Due to its Pacific coastline, its cuisine has been fed by immense fish and seafood resources that the sea provides, as well as by the fertile agriculture of its valleys and mountains. In addition, the old port of San Blas, which was in colonial times the gateway of the Asian spices that came to Mexico, allowed Nayarit to have the first of these novelty contributions to Mexican cuisine, which have been very well adapted to the Nayarit taste.

But this treasure it seems was unheard of, and before Flavors of Nayarit, there was not much research done into the cuisine of the area. Chef Alondra studied Classical literature program at By Ramiro Lopez.

Flavors of Nayarit UNAM, and then she went on to receive a degree in Culinary Arts, but that wasn’t all. More than anything else she possessed a traveler’s soul. There isn’t any-one else who could describe the Nayarit cuisine with such amazing and delightful words other than Alondra, whose heart, sensitive to simplicity, allows her to captivate details that are then interpreted in a sublime way.

Flavors of Nayarit is a journey into the collective memory. It’s not just Alondra ́s cookbook, it belongs to all of the people of Nayarit as well. A true homage to the people of Nayarit cuisine: the fishermen, artisans, peasants, housewives and cooks, they are the true protagonists of Flavors of Nayarit.

Inhabitants that, faithful to their tradition, opened their hearts and their houses to the author, who literally went into their kitchens and then into their hearts. This is a book that will take you through the history and stories of constancy, perseverance and courage.

It ́s a book of feelings and tastes where Alondra ́s poetic writing style will feed your desire for traveling, eating and reading, but more than anything, the love for Nayarit. Besides its incredible research this book is also a successful collaboration of the historian Pedro López, and photographer, Roberto Zepeda, whose impressive work permeates every page withcolorful images that seduce, and beautiful compositions that captivate.

It is worth noting that all this work was done independently with her own resources,and sup-port from a handful of friends who then grew and became involved in this creative madness. Alondra recently moved to Bucerias and is rounding off this great work of research with a new project of cooking classes and private dinners.

She is also planning to begin a project that seeks to rescue and promote Nayarit cuisine through traditional cooks. But every new project needs patience and resources. You can support this cause by purchasing your own copy of this book, which is essential for those who want to know, or already love, Nayarit. The English version is available today. For more information contact alondrachef@gmail.com, fb Sabores de Nayarit, www.saboresdenayarit.com.

Books for purchase at Jan Marie Boutique (Bucerias), Maia Restaurant, Art Vallarta, Barcelona Tapas (in Puerto Vallarta).