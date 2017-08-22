Five to Fit!

You say an exhausting workout in the gym isn’t for you? Let’s face it, an hour at the gym is really three, by the time you get yourself there and back shower, change, do your hair and make-up, quench your thirst and hunger, and sit down to rest for five minutes. Let me make this way easier.

If not just for the guilt of missing a day, doing a few simple exercises from home or on the road can get you more energy throughout your day, keep your muscles ready for your next time at the gym keep your routine consistent, and help you prevent illness and injury.

Five simple exercises are all you need for five minutes a day to help you lose weight and look and feel your best.

You say, “Sure, what’s the catch?” There’s no catch! Do this simple routine five days per week, and I promise you will drastically improve your overall energy, focus, health, physique and well-being.

If you’re like me and you love the social aspect of hitting the gym, keep doing just that. Use this workout on the days you’re short on time, and you’ll never miss a day!

Let get started…Exercise Numero Uno (#1): Jumping Jacks –

To elevate your heart rate and warm up your muscles, preparing them for exercise. Do one minute of jumping jacks, or counting, do 50 jumps.

Exercise Numero Dos (#2): Squats – These can be as easy or as difficult as you make them. To get the maximum benefit from these suckers, bend until your butt touches your ankles, otherwise make sure you’re getting at least parallel to the ground, and do them in slow motion. 1 minute or 20 squats.

Exercise Numero Tres (#3): Push-ups – The best way to perform these is from the toes. You can modify by starting at the knees and push up from the chest. Increase your intensity by going through the motion slowly, then increase the difficulty by pushing off one leg. If you’re starting out, try doing them on the wall and progress to a bench before hitting the floor.

Exercise Numero Cuatro (#4): Lunges – Standing in one spot bending one leg while stepping forward and keep the other back and alternate. I like to walk forwards with stepping lunges. You can use a chair or bench to step up onto. Add weights to your ankles, a barbell or dumbbells for resistance.

Exercise Numero Cinco (#5): Mountain Climbers – One of the best-known exercises to target lower abdomen. This will help you strengthen stomach muscles and burn calories. Increase difficulty by starting slow and increasing your pace. If you want to specifically target abdomen, start off doing these, and finish with Jumping Jacks instead.

Do each of these for one minute, for a total five minutes, five days a week. Consistency will help you to build balance, endurance and resistance. Once you’re stronger you can increase the difficulty of each exercise. Miss a day? Don’t panic, you can make up for it on a rest day. When you think about skipping, think about this: Bursts of quick interval training can be more effective than spending one hour training a particular muscle group, due to the high intensity nature of the workout, and calories will burned in a shorter time period. So what are you waiting for?

Find me on Facebook @Fitness Etc! Stay happy! Stay healthy! Stay fit!! See you on the fit side.