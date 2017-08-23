Finding Your Life’s Purpose

You alone are the one person who can create the life of your dreams. With the right motivation, anything is possible, beginning with the assumption of your success, paying attention to what you enjoy and asking the right questions to your heart.

Focus, find and follow your passion. Start listening to what feels like your truth. When your personality aligns with your soul, your true magical life will now appear. Let’s start by uncovering your passion and finding the joy in your life. The success of finding your passion is all about the action you are willing to take. Listening to your instincts and believing, “if it’s to be it is up to me.”

Sometimes a person can feel stuck and have no idea what their passion is. I thought it might be helpful if you are feeling stuck to ask you a few questions to help get the wheels of your soul moving.

Take out a piece of paper and get quiet, and lean into this and have some fun with this. It is your life; your heart will guide you in the right direction. As always enjoy the journey of this process to your self-discovery. Explore, experiment, pursue and get creative!

What feels fun to you & makes you smile?

What topics interest, excite and inspire you the most?

3.What are passions in your life and skills you possess that you enjoy and love to do?

4.What would your life look like if you took action today?

5.What is stopping you?

6.What action plan are you willing to do to put your passion into a reality in your life?

Who is a mentor that inspires you to follow that you can learn from their journey?

What steps can you take to implement some of the things that they are doing into your Life Purpose Plan?

I am hoping the questions above have given you some food for thought and you’re starting to have some new ideas or your old dreams are stirring within yourself. I believe that fear can be a beast that stops so many of us for actually taking a chance on ourselves or an opportunity that we have.

Why do we make a choice to play it safe? That is so monotonous, so average and usually not much of getting much back of anything other than a hum drum life. Again let’s band together as the “Happy Vibe Tribe,” that we are, start a movement of people doing, instead of doing nothing. One baby step at a time and I believe we can all sculpt beautiful dynamic lives; we just have to let go a bit and take a risk and go for it.

BELIEVE in yourself, make a plan then make a plan to work that plan. Get organized, figure out what it is you have, as far as money, skills, time, something to trade. Now know where you need to go to get the help and seek out those who do have the skills to help you.

It is all very doable; you just have to take a big gulp and do it. You got this, remember you are a winner and fabulous!

Homework: Take a blank sheet of paper and answer the questions above. Decide what it is that you want to achieve. Set a 90-day deadline on one goal. Make a plan execute it and then get to work/fun in doing it.

_ QUOTE_

“You have to know what sparks the light in you so that you, in your own way can illuminate the world.” – Oprah Winfrey

