Finding your happy: Pursue a happy heart

Do you wake up on a Monday morning ready to grab your week by the tail? If not and you find yourself dreading when Monday roles around, then maybe you need to pursue with vigor what makes you happy.

Life is far too short to feel passionless. Passion is the main name of the game of life. Be who you are and do what makes you happy versus what and who you think others want you to be.

A dear friend is on a trek by herself through Europe to celebrate her 50th birthday; a christening of sorts of the next chapter of her life. I am in awe that she is doing this alone and envy her confidence, self-reliance, and determination to simply do whatever she wants while letting nothing stop her. She sent me a picture of a tattoo she has that is on her wrist in her handwriting that simply says, “My Journey.”

She was asking my opinion and second-guessing herself. To be honest, tattoos are not something that I have put on my body, but I see the symbolic value of them for some people and have pondered the thought of doing it myself.

My friend was seeking my approval, my thumbs-up, to reassure her she had done the right thing. It suddenly struck me like a lightening bolt, why would my or anyone else’s opinion be of any relevance? It truly is her journey that she is on and why would my vote veto hers? Why do we give others a voice in our lives as to what makes us happy? So, I told her I thought she was a rock star and I loved her tattoo and good for her for doing what makes her happy.

This conversation got me to thinking. What makes me happy? Life is a gift and that sometimes I feel I squander that gift a bit by overthinking things. However, I want to be freer and let my personal happiness flow; doing what I want and what makes me feel good.

I truly think who we surround ourselves with can squash or blossom our happiness within. We all should stand strong on who we welcome into our lives within our close circles. Your tribe should embrace you and your unique characteristics that make you happy. A quacky duck is far more interesting than a solo white seagull in a flock of 100 birds.

Start thinking today about what makes you happy, no matter how crazy it might be to others. It is all about you. I encourage you to flex your creativity and start tracking your happy moments in a journal so you can pinpoint what brings joy to your heart. Start making space in your day for doing the things that you love, and before you know it your life will grow into the master plan that you designed – made by you, just for you. Five things that bring me joy are reading, massages, movies, cuddling & creating in the kitchen. What are five things that make your heart happy?

Homework: Make a list of your top five things that you LOVE to do. Place the list on your fridge so you can see these happy making things every day. Make a promise to yourself that you will do all five of them this week. Enjoy!

Related