Featured Property of the Week: Tranquility and peace within the city

This landmark Gringo Gulch estate nestled along the Cuale River, showcases “postcard” views of the bay, river and Amapas hillside. Perfectly located on a charming cobblestone street, this enchanting home is a tranquil oasis within walking distance of all the great downtown attractions such as the Malecon, town square, colourful art galleries and gourmet restaurants. The incredible great room features beamed, vaulted ceilings, natural rock fireplace and a full-length covered terrace, overflowing with bougainvillea and framing stunning views.

Perfect for entertaining, the gorgeous chef’s kitchen boasts an over-sized center island, custom counters and cabinetry and gorgeous Talavera tile accents. The elegant dining area seats eight comfortably underneath an impressive cupula.

The master suite is a haven of restful relaxation with lovely views of the pool and gardens. A walk-in closet, spacious bathroom and attached den/office make the space super functional. Upstairs is an incredible palapa covered entertainment area with panoramic 360’ degree views. The outdoor area features a tranquil courtyard with stunning crystalline swimming pool, it is a true tropical oasis.

VILLA OASIS – GRINGO GULTCH

5 bed, 4.5 bath, 5,100 sq. ft.

Asking $750,000 USD

boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/villa-oasis/

