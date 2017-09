This remodeled condo features stunning views of the entire bay and only on block from the iconic Los Muertos beach. This is an excellent investment. This condo is in the popular Torre Malibu building with a huge pool and walkable distance to everything!

Excellent investment property

1 Bed ,1 Bath

581.79 sq. ft.

Asking $185,000 usd

HOA: $1300 Pesos /month

www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/torre-malibu-804/

Related