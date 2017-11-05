Featured Property of the Week: A South Shore Stunner

This absolutely stunning beachfront corner unit overlooks the beach and crystal blue waters of Vallarta’s famed south shore. The elegant and tasteful living room and gorgeous indoor dining area open to the beautiful covered terrace overlooking the beach, bay and town!

This beautiful beachfront home would be perfect for a second home, retirement villa or investment property. Tastefully furnished and offered “turn-key” ready, this beachfront home is a perfect vacation getaway or rental investment.

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,410 sq.ft. $335,000 usd

http://www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/solamar-54/

