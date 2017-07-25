Featured Property of the Week: Quaint home with expansive garden and pool

Posted on by

Step through the exotic door frame and into your piece of paradise! Tastefully designed single-story home with large yard and gardens, elegant free-form pool and rock fountain. Great master bathroom with jacuzzi-tub and natural light.

This home offers luxurious areas to enjoy, both indoors and outdoors in this private, fully walled property. Located in a development corridor (CUC) permitting up to six levels of construction, this lot is spacious enough to expand the existing home into a stunning hacienda, or build up!

The area features great walkability, just a few blocks to the two marina access points, market and the town plaza. Designed to capture perfect indoor/ outdoor living, with floor to ceiling windows, cantera fountain patio and plenty of light.

CASA MEDINA: A must-see opportunity.

2 bed, 2 bath, 2,130sf            Asking $339,000usd

http://www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/casa-medina/

Vallarta Tribune on FacebookVallarta Tribune on InstagramVallarta Tribune on Twitter
Vallarta Tribune
Celebrating twenty years of publishing weekly in Puerto Vallarta! Since 1997.
READ NEXT  Featured Property of the Week

Leave a Reply