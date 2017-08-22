Featured Property of the Week: Oceanfront on Playa Los Muertos

This charming unit in the iconic beachfront complex of La Palapa features a great covered terrace and open floor plan. The fully equipped kitchen features island counters, all appliances and adjacent dining for four.

The comfortable living area has a cozy couch that coverts to sleeping area for guests and sliding doors to the terrace; perfect for entertaining and enjoying the views and ocean breezes!

The restful bedroom includes a king sized bed, sliders to the terrace and air conditioning. Some other features include Saltillo floor tiles, art niches and a flat screen television. The well maintained complex features 24 hr. security, elevator, renowned restaurant, on-site administration and incredible rooftop pool with sundeck and panoramic ocean views.

Oceanfront on Playa Los Muertos

LA PALAPA 707

Asking $209,000 USD

1 BED, 1 BATH, 710 Sq Ft.

www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/la-palapa-707/

Related