Featured Property of the Week: Ibiza 3

Enjoy  the spectacular views of downtown ,pool, gardens and ocean from this darling main floor unit in a charming, quiet boutique complex.

You won´t even need an automobile as this home is ideally situated just blocks from the world famous ”Malecon” boardwalk, and within walking distance of all the restaurants, shops and galleries that make Puerto Vallarta a world class vacation destination, this darling home would make a perfect retirement place in paradise, rental or investment property.

HOA: $6,624 pesos/Qt

Ibiza 3

1 Bedroom ,1 Bathroom

646  sq. Ft.

$135,000 usd

http://www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/ibiza-3/

