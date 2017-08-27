Featured Property of the Week: Casa Dennis

Casa Dennis is drastically reduced! Nestled in a cul d’sac, where you can find the peace and tranquility you desire. This charming and spacious house has many upgrades to make this lovely home your personal oasis.

Casa Dennis features a gorgeous backyard and truly defines the al fresco lifestyle. The kitchen features a large bar seating, with custom solid wood cabinetry. The comfy living room and open living plan is great for entertaining, windows in the dining room looks out to the garden.

The utility area was enlaraged and covered and a curved wall adds character to the façade. The stairs to the bedrooms have a wooden trim and on the second floor there are three bedrooms. The master bedroom has a terrace that looks out to the front yard.

Great home in a family friendly neighbourhood

CASA DENNIS

3 bed, 3.5 bath

1,883 Sq Ft.

Asking Price $ 175,000 usd

http://www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/casa-dennis/

