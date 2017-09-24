Featured Property of the Week: Beachfront Penthouse Perfect for Entertaining

Perfect for entertaining and close to the action but with the tranquility of a beachfront penthouse, this great double unit in Playa Camarones has a lovely beachfront terrace opening off the dining room. You will never miss a sunset with your panoramic views from this condo!

Located just one block from the historic Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk, close to great restaurants, grocery stores, and services, this jewel sits on a small peninsula away from the main streets on a the locals favourite sandy beach, Playa Camarones.

3 Bed 2.5 bath

1226.64 sq. ft.

Asking $425,000 usd

boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/playa-camarones-7/

