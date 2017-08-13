Featured Property of the Week

Build Your Dream Home!

Amazing opportunity to own your dream hacienda on a huge piece of land in the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta. This impressive property has the footprints and foundation laid.

It is a diamond in the rough waiting for your personal touch. Make this hacienda an eco-reserve, a ranch, or a wellness center, or whatever your heart desires. Come and enjoy the gorgeous mountain views and get away from the hustle. Although it is a way from the city, it is only 35 minute drive to Puerto Vallarta.

The land is fertile and growing your own crops is an option, your imagination is the limit. Come see for yourself this fantastic piece of heaven.

Hacienda Hexagonia

Lot. Size: 10,179 m2 (109,526.04 sq. ft.) Asking $110,000 USD

www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/hacienda-exagonia/

