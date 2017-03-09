Featured Property of the Week

Sophisticated glamour overlooking the bay

PARAMOUNT BAY 409

3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2,713 Sq. Ft. $ 460,000 USD

This exquisite “signature” corner unit features a spectacular view of the bay and town and numerous upgrades. The kitchen is truly a work of art with custom cream Italian cabinetry, solid granite counters and designer “mirrored” sink reflecting the spectacular views.

Master suite offers a “spa – like” experience with walk-in closets, double sinks, tempered glass shower and modern, “ovaline” tub. Some of the special features: marble floors and bathroom countertops, and all top of the line stainless steel appliances included, custom granite wet bar and barbeque on the spacious outdoor terrace.

A spectacular 200 foot long heated infinity pool and pergola sundecks are surrounded by tropical gardens. “Doggie Park”, state-of-the-art gymnasium. Walking distance to the popular shops, galleries, restaurant and beaches of the romantic zone.

