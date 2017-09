Beachfront 1 bedroom condo with incredible views of Banderas Bay, the beach and the mountains beyond. Located in Flamingos (Between Nuevo Vallarta and Bucerias), this beautifully updated condo at this price is sure to go fast. The unit is partially furnished and ready for your special touches.

ACQUA 173

1 bed, 1.5 bath, 957 sq. Ft.

$ 149,900 USD

http://www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/acqua-173/

Related