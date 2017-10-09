Featured Property: Beachfront on the south shore

This absolutely stunning beachfront corner unit overlooks the beach and crystal blue waters of Vallarta’s famed south shore. The elegant and tasteful living room and gorgeous indoor dining open to a beautiful covered outdoor terrace overlooking the beach, bay and town!

The well maintained complex includes: secured entry, professional management, laundry and storage room and lovely pool surrounded by tropical gardens. This enticing beachfront home would be perfect for a second home, retirement villa or investment property.

Beachfront on the south shore

2 Bed 2 bath 1,410 sq. ft.

Asking $335,000 usd

www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/solamar-54/

