Most Farmers Markets run from November through April, though a couple are all year round. Typically they start about 9am and end between 1 and 2pm. Each is a little different and all of them are fabulous!

PUERTO VALLARTA

Saturday 9:00 -2:00pm

Olas Altas Market

Runs until April 29th in Park Lazaro Cardenas

Saturday 9 – 1pm and Wednesday 9-1pm

Three Hens and a Rooster Market

Year round at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Emiliano Zapata

Friday 9 – 1pm

Marsol Friday Market by the Pier

Year round at Marsol Hotel Lobby in Old Town.

Thursday 6 – 10pm

Marina Vallarta Market

Every Thursday evening until the end of April along the boardwalk in Marina Vallarta.

NUEVO VALLARTA

Tuesday 9-2pm

Riviera Nayarit Farmers’ Market

Parking lot at the Business Center;

Saturday 9-2pm

Tianguis Artesanal Nuevo Vallarta

in the Marina Nuevo Vallarta

BUCERIAS

Monday 9-1pm

Monday Market

– along Lazaro Cardenas

Wednesday 9 – 1 pm

Forever Spring

along Lazaro Cardenas

LA CRUZ

Sunday 10-2pm

La Cruz Sunday Market

– over 200 vendors. The Bay’s largest market

along the Marina Riviera Nayarit

SAYULITA & SAN PANCHO

Friday 10-2pm

Mercado del Pueblo on Revolucion Street in Sayulita. Great market with many venders available only here. Much is organic and local.

Tuesdays 10-2pm

Mercado del Sol in San Pancho at the Plaza del Sol

LO DE MARCOS, GUAYABITOS,

CHACALA AND LA PEÑITA

Saturday 9-2pm

The Tianguis Lo de Marcos is held on Luis Echeverría street

Saturday 9-1pm

The Chacala Cultural Market in the main Plaza. (Opening Nov.19)

Monday 8-1pm

Guayabitos Market on the main plaza in town

Thursday 8-1pm

La Peñita Market on its main plaza.