Facts to know about Taxation when renting your condos, houses or villas in Mexico

David Connell

Paradise”…..a land where life is worry-free and simple. We all seek a place where all responsibilities are left behind, where having-to is forgotten and replaced with not-having to.

Many foreigners found this “Paradise” in beautiful Mexico where they find pleasant surroundings, affordable living and a wonderful lifestyle!

Several years ago the Mexican Federal Government made it possible for foreigners, non-Mexicans, to acquire the “rights of ownership” for properties in the “forbidden zone” opening the door to the coastal regions where many a foreigner has purchased his “own piece of paradise”.

Many of these foreign owners partially subsidize their paradise by renting their property to visitors who desire a vacation rental over the traditional hotel experience. The rental income helps offset the cost or ownership and provides a great incentive for having the property while also using it personally. All seemed well with this arrangement until a recent issue on rental income tax requirements began to surface. While the Mexican Federal Government welcomes foreigners to purchase the “rights of ownership” on properties in Mexico, it also expects the owners to abide by the Mexican laws governing these rights. The pressure is on to get these owners legal and paying taxes as the law requires.

The current situation in Mexico is that many foreign owners are not complying with the laws either due to not knowing about them, getting bad advice about them or choosing to ignore them altogether. Regardless of the reason, lack of compliance is risky at best.

The law in Mexico is simple; any income from a rental property located in Mexico is taxable in Mexico….period!

It is important to know that in accordance with Mexican law, at the moment of acquiring property and the rights to use and enjoy it, if via fideicomiso or another title, (regulated by the Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores, SRE) you will be considered Mexican in every respect concerning the fideicomiso. In case of any failures to comply with Mexican laws, you may lose your rights as the holder of a fideicomiso and the related property, to the Mexican Government as beneficiary (so it is ruled under the Second Title of the Foreign Investment Law and Regulations).

The SRE gives permission to foreigners to be holders of a fideicomiso this allows foreigners to acquire property in any zone. This brings with it the obligation to comply with all laws concerning the property as the object of the fideicomiso.

If you rent the property you have purchased in Mexico you do have tax obligations in Mexico. Many people believe that if they rent rooms in Mexico but receive the money in the US or Canada that they do not have any tax obligations in Mexico. This is not true. If you rent a property that is located in Mexico, the income generated by this rental is taxable in Mexico.

The Mexican tax authority is getting tougher each year and recently has been reviewing web pages to determine what properties are being rented. If you rent your property and do not pay taxes you are running the risk of having the tax authority put a lien on your property or worse.

If you rent property, contact a certified public accountant, get registered and start filing and paying taxes. It is not worth losing having your property encumbered for a tax debt and having to pay an attorney to defend you.

David Connell has been living and working in Mexico for over 16 years. He is a licensed Mexican attorney and the managing partner of the firm Connell & Associates with offices in Mexico City, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo and Puerto Vallarta. Mr. Connell sits on the board of several organizations and corporations including non-profit and charitable organization, real estate and development companies, Home Owner Associations, hotel, time-share and fractional companies.

Original: www.theyucatantimes.com