Events Calendar

December 29

Latcho and Andrea at Don Pedro’s, Sayulita Gypsy Flamenco 7pm

and then same for January 5, January 12, January 19, January 26

January 3

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 4

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

January 4

January 8

Auditions for the MEDICAL CABARET @ Octopus’s Garden 6pm Register now at Octopus’s Garden, Coral #66 in La Cruz or contact Patricia Spencer spencerp@live.ca

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C. Medical Program. More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

January 10

January 11

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

January 11

Fashion Show – Hosted by Gloria’s Place (Bucerias) To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C. at Oso’s Fish Restaurant, Calle de Mar #4 (La Cruz Marina)

Lunch and a Cocktail Word is the Firemen of La Cruz will model along with noted locals, contact Patricia Spencer, spencerp@live.ca More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

January 11

January 14

Deja New/Alexander A Salon Fashion Show – all proceeds to Pasitos de Luz at River Cafe – doors open 12:30 SOLD OUT – Waitlist email Barb Bremner at condo211@yahoo.ca

January 17

January 17

Annual classical concert at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Puerto Vallarta. 8pm Everyone welcome.

January 18

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

January 18

January 19

Vallarta Garden Club Monthly Meeting

5pm at the Jazz Foundation

Bounty: The Many Fruits and Vegetables of Vallarta Sample locally grown exotic fruits and vegetables.

January 23

Cabaret Night to benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.- Medical Program

Octopus’s Garden, Coral #66 in La Cruz

Contact Patricia Spencer for tickets spencerp@live.ca More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

January 24

Fiesta Rosa

Fundraiser gala event for the Vallarta Garden Club. Reception and Silent Auction begins at 6:30 pm, followed by Dinner and Dancing. $1500 tix vallartagardenclub.com

January 24

January 25

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

January 25

January 31

February 1

Purr Project Bingo Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

February 1

February 1-5 Fourth Annual Sayulita Festival Music, Surf, Spirits and Life

festivalsayulita.com

February 7

Purr Project Fashion Show

Daquiri Dicks, Old Town PV – 10:30am

February 7

February 8

Champagne brunch at The Iguana – Casa Kimberly. Spring fundraiser for the SPCA. Contact spcapv@gmail.com for more details.

February 8

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

February 7

