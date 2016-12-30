Events Calendar

Have an event you want to promote? Email the details: Where, When, Who and What by Monday 5pm to:
Editor(at)VallartaTribune.com
to be included in that week’s paper.
December 29
Latcho and Andrea at Don Pedro’s, Sayulita Gypsy Flamenco 7pm
and then same for January 5, January 12, January 19, January 26
January 3
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 4
Purr Project Bingo
Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm
Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx
January 4
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 8
Auditions for the MEDICAL CABARET @ Octopus’s Garden 6pm Register now at Octopus’s Garden, Coral #66 in La Cruz or contact Patricia Spencer spencerp@live.ca
To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C. Medical Program. More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org
January 10
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 11
Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy
Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm
Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm
Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic
January 11
Fashion Show – Hosted by Gloria’s Place (Bucerias) To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C. at Oso’s Fish Restaurant, Calle de Mar #4 (La Cruz Marina)
Lunch and a Cocktail Word is the Firemen of La Cruz will model along with noted locals, contact Patricia Spencer, spencerp@live.ca More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org
January 11
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 14
Deja New/Alexander A Salon Fashion Show – all proceeds to Pasitos de Luz at River Cafe – doors open 12:30 SOLD OUT – Waitlist email Barb Bremner at condo211@yahoo.ca
January 17
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 17
Annual classical concert at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Puerto Vallarta. 8pm Everyone welcome.
January 18
Purr Project Bingo
Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm
Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx
January 18
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 19
Vallarta Garden Club Monthly Meeting
5pm at the Jazz Foundation
Bounty: The Many Fruits and Vegetables of Vallarta Sample locally grown exotic fruits and vegetables.
January 23
Cabaret Night to benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.- Medical Program
Octopus’s Garden, Coral #66 in La Cruz
Contact Patricia Spencer for tickets spencerp@live.ca More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org
January 24
Fiesta Rosa
Fundraiser gala event for the Vallarta Garden Club. Reception and Silent Auction begins at 6:30 pm, followed by Dinner and Dancing. $1500 tix vallartagardenclub.com
January 24
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 25
Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy
Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm
Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm
Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic
January 25
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
January 31
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
February 1
Purr Project Bingo Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx
February 1
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
February 1-5 Fourth Annual Sayulita Festival Music, Surf, Spirits and Life
festivalsayulita.com
February 7
Purr Project Fashion Show
Daquiri Dicks, Old Town PV – 10:30am
February 7
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com
February 8
Champagne brunch at The Iguana – Casa Kimberly. Spring fundraiser for the SPCA. Contact spcapv@gmail.com for more details.
February 8
Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy
Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm
Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm
Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic
February 7
IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com