Have an event you want to promote? Email the details: Where, When, Who and What by Monday 5pm to Editor(at)VallartaTribune.com to be included in that week’s paper.

December 24

Que?Pasa Noche Buena 2016

The Que?Pasa Toy Drive culminates with our very special Christmas Eve party starting at 6pm. Live music, special holiday menu. Toy give away. Santa!

December 24

Christmas Eve Concert Under the Stars

Casa Karma 8pm $2500 pesos. RSVP info@casakarma.net

December 24

8th Annual Community Candlelight Christmas Services

4pm Paradise Church in Act II Main Stage Theater

December 25

8th Annual Community Candlelight Christmas Services

10:30am Paradise Church in Act II Main Stage Theater

December 26

Chanukah Party at The River Café at 6:30 pm. The evening will consist of the candle lighting, a delicious dinner, singing, and raffles. The adult price is $40 USD and $28 USD for children under the age of 12. Facebook.com/Puerto-Vallarta-Jewish-Community

December 27-28

Doll Making Workshop

This two day workshop taught by doll designer Rebecca Roth and hosted at the fabulous Hacienda Mosaico will teach you how to create your very own Mermaid (Merman) cloth doll. originalfriendsdolls@gmail.com

December 28

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm –

Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

December 28-30

11th Sinergiarte Festival

Colectivo San Pancho organizes this grand artistic and cultural festival

January 3

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 4

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

January 4

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 8

Auditions for the MEDICAL CABARET @ Octopus’s Garden 6pm Register now at Octopus’s Garden, Coral #66 in La Cruz or contact Patricia Spencer spencerp@live.ca

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C. Medical Program. More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

January 10

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 11

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm –

Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

January 11

Fashion Show – Hosted by Gloria’s Place (Bucerias)

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C. at Oso’s Fish Restaurant, Calle de Mar #4 (La Cruz Marina)

Lunch and a Cocktail Word is the Firemen of La Cruz will model along with noted locals, contact Patricia Spencer, spencerp@live.ca More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

January 11

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 14

Deja New/Alexander A Salon Fashion Show – all proceeds to Pasitos de Luz at River Cafe – doors open 12:30 SOLD OUT – Waitlist email Barb Bremner at condo211@yahoo.ca

January 17

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 17

Annual classical concert at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Puerto Vallarta. 8pm Everyone welcome.

January 18

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

January 18

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 19

Vallarta Garden Club Monthly Meeting

5pm at the Jazz Foundation

Bounty: The Many Fruits and Vegetables of Vallarta

Sample locally grown exotic fruits and vegetables.

January 23

Cabaret Night to benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.- Medical Program

Octopus’s Garden, Coral #66 in La Cruz

Contact Patricia Spencer for tickets spencerp@live.ca

More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

January 24

Fiesta Rosa

Fundraiser gala event for the Vallarta Garden Club. Reception and Silent Auction begins at 6:30 pm, followed by Dinner and Dancing. $1500 tix vallartagardenclub.com

January 24

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 25

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

January 25

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

January 31

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 1

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

February 1

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 7

Purr Project Fashion Show

Daquiri Dicks, Old Town PV – 10:30am

February 7

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 8

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

February 14

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 15

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

February 15

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 21

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 22

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

February 22

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 28

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

February 28

SEX PLEASE, WE’RE SIXTY – Dinner Theatre at Langosta Diez Restaurant, Langosta #10, La Cruz

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.

Contact Linda Randall for tickets raylin1970@shaw.ca

More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

March 1

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

March 1

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

March 1

SEX PLEASE, WE’RE SIXTY – Dinner Theatre at Langosta Diez Restaurant, Langosta #10, La Cruz

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.

Contact Linda Randall for tickets raylin1970@shaw.ca

More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

March 1

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 4

RIVERFEST

El Rio BBQ Bar noon until 6:00 pm

Music festival – musicians/bands, exhibits, bbq buffet plus paella, silent auction, 50/50 and more. All proceeds to Pasitos de Luz.

March 5

SEX PLEASE, WE’RE SIXTY – Dinner Theatre at Langosta Diez Restaurant, Langosta #10, La Cruz

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.

Contact Linda Randall for tickets raylin1970@shaw.ca

More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

March 7

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 7

SEX PLEASE, WE’RE SIXTY – Dinner Theatre at Langosta Diez Restaurant, Langosta #10, La Cruz

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.

Contact Linda Randall for tickets raylin1970@shaw.ca

More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

March 8

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

March 8

SEX PLEASE, WE’RE SIXTY – Dinner Theatre at Langosta Diez Restaurant, Langosta #10, La Cruz

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.

Contact Linda Randall for tickets raylin1970@shaw.ca

More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

March 8

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 14

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 15

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

March 15

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 21

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 22

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

March 22

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 28

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

March 28

SAIL AWAY at La Peska Restaurant – La Cruz Marina

To benefit Amigos de La Cruz de Huancaxtle, A.C.

Contact Patricia Spencer for tickets spencerp@live.ca

More information at www.amigosdelacruz.org

March 29

Purr Project Bingo

Margarita Grill – Basilio Badillo 5pm

Fundraiser for the kitties of Vallarta. 3 bingo cards $100mx

March 28

IFC Home Tours – Visit 4 stunning Vallarta homes. Leave Sea Monkey Restaurant on the Malecon at 10:30am – 3 Hours. $600 pesos www.toursforvallarta.com

April 5

Charity Bingo at Nacho Daddy

Cards on sale at 3pm – Bingo starts at 4pm

Live music by Stolie from 3-4pm

Fundraising for Pasitos de Luz and Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic