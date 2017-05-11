Entertainment Continues at Incanto

Jazz Quartet, Moelle, has been gaining in popularity around Banderas Bay with their unique style of crispy blues and smoky jazz. Lead singer, Ferny Sakura, originally from Aguascalientes, has been performing since age 13. Often referred to as an ‘old soul’ vocally, her grandmother was a big influence on her early musical aspirations.



She went on to compete in several radio-sponsored singing competitions, ultimately winning several awards. Other members of the band include Carlos Alcantara from Mexico City on drums, Marro Bassie, originally from Jamaica on bass, and Jusan from Vallarta on guitar. All have come together through their passion for jazz/blues and love of performing. Moelle plays on Sundays at 8 pm.

Dwight Blake is an accomplished pianist, singer and composer who is passionate about music and loves to entertain. In this final performance of ‘Name That Song!’ he will perform a variety of songs randomly chosen by the audience during the show. Dwight is well-known for singing the hits of favorite artists like Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Michael Bublé. Dwight Blake plays an added show on Thursday, May 11 & Saturday, May 13 at 8 pm.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist David Hernandez returns to Incanto starting May 16th. He garnered national attention with his powerful voice and affable personality during Season 7 of American Idol. David began acting and singing at age six, starring in musicals throughout his home state of Arizona. He currently writes and produces music, including his recently released hit single ‘Beautiful’. David Hernandez plays May 16 – 23, all shows 8 pm.

Sylvie & Jorge from the popular local band The Zippers will play on Tuesdays beginning May 9 at 8 pm. Sylvie’s rich, uninhibited vocals, accompanied by the talented Jorge on electric guitar, create an evening of soulful rock and jazz. Alberto Cuevas ‘El Diamante’ stars in ‘One Night in Mexico’ accompanied by Salvatore on piano. Next show May 19 at 8 pm., with Special Guest drag artist/comedian and Comedy Central alum Hugo Blanquet from Mexico City. Moelle jazz Quartet plays on Sundays at 8 pm in the cabaret. Singer/guitarist Audi Rodriguez plays in the piano bar on Sundays starting at 7PM Singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes plays select nights at 5 pm. Singer and songwriter Chris Kenny plays jazz/blues/classics on Saturdays at 8 pm. Open Mic hosted by Tracy Parks with music by Chris Kenny is on Thursdays at 7 pm. And BINGO with Pearl fundraisers are held on Saturdays at 5 pm with special guests.

For more information and online tickets visit Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Incanto’s cafe is open from 9 am -11:30 pm. Tuesday thru Sunday, with piano music by Salvatore starting at 10 am on the riverside terrace. Happy Hour is 2 pm – 6 pm. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 10 am Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations. Closed Mondays.

