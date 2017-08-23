A couple of years ago, a very polite, soft-spoken man came to my office door and introduced himself. “I am Dr. Roberto Gutierrez and I would like to talk to you for a few minutes, if you have time. I have just moved here.” He had on a suit and a tie. I invited him in and asked what his specialty was. He said endocrinology. I said “HALLELUJAH!” I had been hoping for someone just like him. I actually think I scared him with my enthusiasm. The rest is history as he has fast become a very popular physician with diabetic and thyroid disease patients.

What is an Endocrinologist? This is a physician who diagnoses and treats diseases related to “glands” (hormonal diseases) often extending to other parts of the body. An endocrinologist is a specialist who has thoroughly studied hormonal conditions and knows the best possible treatments, even when conventional treatments do not work well. This can include metabolic disorders, thyroid disorders and fertility.

We added to our list of monthly screening clinics a Thyroid clinic which has become hugely successful.

One of the aspects that I find invaluable with Dr. Gutierrez is that he is always so very willing to work in conjunction with the patients other physicians, coordinating studies and medications. This is so very important so that everyone is “on the same page” in the overall treatment of the patient. With diabetes being so very prevalent, having Dr. Gutierrez as our “go-to” practioner is such a gift! I can contact him for everything from a tourist looking for specific medications to reviewing our osteoporosis patients and making recommendations.

Dr. Gutierrez is from Zacatecas. He attended medical school at the University of Guadalajara and has specialty degrees in both Endocrinology and Internal Medicine. He is also a member of the AACE (American Association of Clinical Endocrinology). For an appointment or further information, you are welcome to contact me. Oh, the only advice I gave him on the day that we met? Lose the tie!

How is it possible that it is nearly the end of August? What happened to “low season”? I believe those are now things of the past. It is time to begin the prep work involved for fall and winter!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and as in the past, we will have our stellar Pink Cocktail along with several other events scattered throughout the month at various locations. I am putting the request out now for some assistance in making pink ribbons. I need 100’s! I will provide the materials. If you are able and have a bit of time, please let me know.

And just wait and see what we have planned for November this year! Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with a “Kermés” (do you know what that is? You will have to wait and find out!) – It will include games, prizes, patient education and even beer! And we will need some volunteers for that too!

Medical Matters is in February and my appeal for volunteers for that will be going out soon. I have an ongoing need for our Canica’s Kids (Kids with Cancer) and the hygiene packages for Regional Hospital. So, if you have a little spare time now and then and would like to assist, please let me know. I would be grateful with a capital G!

Here’s to a very gratifying week!