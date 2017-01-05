ELVIS! ELVIS! Starring Gino Monopoli

Attending one of Gino Monopoli’s high-energy shows will convince even the most jaded Elvis fan that the Toronto-based “ETA” (Elvis tribute artist) has something special. It’s not just the costumes, hairstyle or facial expressions that make make his award-winning shows so good. And it’s not the familiar voice, moves, or heart-stopping good looks that take fans back in time. It’s his attitude, body language and interaction with an audience, especially up-close, that makes grown men and women, especially women, feel that the king of rock’n’roll is in the room and it’s not 1977 yet.

For every minute of every show, Gino Monopoli exudes the look, sound and animal magnetism of the world’s most recognizable celebrity.

Each performance seems like a time warp; from the wildly gyrating kid playing southern juke joints with Scotty Moore and Bill Black, to the grown-up, world-famous entertainer playing a Las Vegas show room, with a 20 piece band and a dozen back up singers.

At a typical “Elvis! Elvis! show, the ever enthusiastic fans clap, whistle, cheer and yell for more as Gino performs his amazingly faithful repertoire of Elvis’ million-selling hits.

Resplendent in a yellow sport jacket and black slacks, or an army uniform, or gold lame jacket, or black leather suit, or rhinestone-covered jump suit, Gino paces across the stage like a cat. Each song sounds just like the record, but with the added excitement of “The King”, up close and personal. The cordless microphone is a handy tool for today’s entertainers.

A vast improvement over the 100-foot microphone cords used by Patsy Cline and others in order to get close to their fans. Gino Monopoli makes excellent use of his, as he roams through the crowd, singing, joking about the heat and greeting fans, beads of sweat usually pouring from his brow. Being at one of Gino’s shows is almost like being at an Elvis show in Las Vegas in the Seventies as men reach out to shake his hand and women of all ages stand up to get a hug or a kiss on the cheek. Gino was born to do this and the crowds love it!

Long-time Elvis associate Joe Esposito says “Gino Monopoli comes as close to Elvis, in terms of appearance, vocal style and mannerisms, as I have ever seen, he’s the real deal”. This assessment, coming from someone notoriously hard to impress, is probably the best endorsement any Elvis tribute artist could ever hope to get. So it comes as no surprise that Gino has a wall full of shiny plaques and trophies from “Elvis” festivals all over the continent, including Elvis’ home town of Memphis, Tennessee. His many titles include: “Collingwood Grand Champion”, Pacific Northwest Grand Champion” and “World’s Finest Elvis Tribute Artist”. The many long-time fans who never miss one of his shows say “Gino is the best ETA ever!”

Gino says “I don’t claim to be Elvis. I’m just an entertainer who looks and sounds like Elvis and I have a lot of fun doing it”. But somehow, for 90 magical minutes, he takes his audiences back to a time when rock’n’roll was young and then makes them believe that the sensational young singer they called “the hillbilly cat” is rockin’ the room.

The popularity of Gino Monopoli’s “Elvis! Elvis!” show is evidenced by the steady stream of bookings across Canada, the U.S., Australia and the Caribbean stretching back more than a decade, with no sign of slowing down. He is always working and that makes him a happy guy. “I love to sing and entertain and when an audience is with me, there’s no better feeling in the world”.

Besides performing at concerts, cruises, festivals and dinner shows, Gino has appeared on the ABC, CTV, CNN, NBC and BBC television networks as well as many local radio and television stations.

On January 15th, Gino will appear for the first time in Bucerias at The Luna Lounge, followed by dates in Mazatlan. More information is available on the venue’s web site and elsewhere in this publication.