El Parque de los Azulejos honors Beach Vendors with Best of Vallarta Tile Contest

Vote for your favorite local beach vendor for their chance to win a free tile and be commemorated in Lazaro Cardenas Park!

We all have our favorite beach vendors that we are happy to see while we are lounging on the beach sipping a margarita. El Parque de los Azulejos wants to honor the “Best of the Best” of the beach vendors with their very own tile in this historic landmark icon for Puerto Vallarta. We want to know your favorite!!

Vote for: Beach Massage, Necklace, Sarong, Sunglasses, Tattoos, Sombreros, Drinks, Food, Pangas, Water sports, Popsicle, Musicians, Shrimp/Fish on Stick, Braids for Hair, Jewelry.

Send us an email at info@tileparkpv.com with the full name and picture of your favorite local vendors you want to nominate and we will add it to the voting roster on our website. We have 15 categories and 15 tiles to give away! Contest will run through January 15th.

The tiling starts this week and El Parque Celebration Benches are going fast. Congratulations go to Grupo La Palapa and Pato Y Pepino for their sponsorship of two Celebration Benches. Each Celebration Bench comes with three customizable tiles and bench theme. For more information contact info@tileparkpv.com www.tileparkpv.com

Related