Editor’s Notes: That’s wet

I returned late last week. Just in time for the closing night at Mordidas where everything on the menu including booze was 50% off. Now they’re closed, taking a break and making some improvements to open again in October. If you haven’t been, it’s a hole in the wall along the river in colonia Buenos Aires. They are famous for their prime rib dinners, but me, I go for the oysters and fresh horseradish – a rare treat in Mexico. They also have excellent pizza and lasagna. I did my best to help them clean out their wine cellar.

So after dinner, as the weather picked up, we paid our bill and stumbled out into a full-fledged washout. Flooded streets, an angry river threatening to breach its banks, roads closed due to breaking levees and washed away bridges, downed trees and a couple of car crashes. It took over an hour to go a distance that typically takes five minutes and hen we had to walk because the roads we impassable. At a certain point you can get no wetter. And of course, we came home to three inches in every room of the house and seven frightened animals.

We did what we could (considering), went to bed and in the morning I found ‘adorable’ muddy paw prints, well, everywhere. Thankfully we’ve been through it before (though never this bad), and most of our things can handle being wet. We’ve long tossed the particleboard furniture – it just doesn’t stand up to the wet and humidity. (And this is why we don’t have Ikea in Mexico!)

It’s tough to say when the next ‘big’ storm will come. We usually get a hurricane warning or two in September and October, so more may be yet to come. Thankfully the bay is adept at picking up, dusting off the sand and moving forward.

Events have most definitely slowed down. In fact, invitations to End of Season/Customer Appreciation parties have come in fast and steady. It would appear it is time for a much-needed break, as it has been another record setting year in Bay of Banderas. If you’re heading out to a restaurant or club, I suggest you call ahead to confirm they are open and their hours of operation.

In about two weeks time Mexico will celebrate Independence Day, which is more like Independence Week as Mexico loves to throw multi-day parties! Next week’s Vallarta Tribune will have all the details.

For now, that’s it. Stay dry. Say no to that straw in your drink. Don’t bother the turtles. Be generous and kind.

Safe travels,

Madeline

Related