Editor’s Notes: Taking a breather

Are you all partied out? Last week was a doozy! Mexico loves to celebrate, and celebrate they did! With Independence Day events over, the next big celebration will be Halloween, Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos which takes place at the end of October first week in Nivember. I hope you’ve started to plan your costumes as I understand Art Vallarta is planning another one of their off the hook parties.

In the meantime, now is a good opportunity to kick back and relax (or take care of all those pesky tasks you’ve been putting off since last October). I have seen some great deals around town for discounted tours, and day passes – even a couple tempting stay-cations.

The Vallarta Tribune is planning a big announcement in the coming weeks, so I haven’t been doing much relaxing as I prepare for all the new features and programs we will be offering our readers and advertisers. Stay tuned. It’s exciting stuff!

If you’re here on vacation this time of year is great for turtle rescue camps. Depending on where you are located there are different camps along the coast that offer near daily releases which you can take part in. Usually for a small donation you can assist in releasing the newly hatched turtles into the ocean. Conservation efforts over the past few years have had a big impact on the success rates of the returning turtle. Plus baby turtles are ridiculously cute!

If you are staying in a hotel, ask your concierge for information on turtle releases. If not you can visit these facebook pages to learn more.

In Puerto Vallarta: facebook.com/CampamentoTortugueroBocaDeTomates

In Sayulita: www.facebook.com/campamentotortuguero.sayulita

In San Pancho: www.facebook.com/sanpanchoturtles

In Mayto: www.facebook.com/campamentomayto

Here are some interesting facts and tips about sea turtles in Puerto Vallarta.

Facts you should know to be a responsible tourist

During the summer, Puerto Vallarta receives thousands of sea turtles that come to spawn at its shores after their long journey across thousands of kilometers along the Pacific Ocean.

The Olive Ridley sea turtle finds a safe haven to lay its eggs in 30 kilometers of seacoast in Mexico.

From the first moment baby turtles hatch, they imprint on their natal beach and will return to it.

The main species in Puerto Vallarta is the Olive Ridley sea turtle.

Olive Ridley sea turtles can grow between 60 and 70 centimeters long and weigh between 40 and 100 kilos.

Their carapaces have the shape of a heart.

To spawn, turtles dig nests of 40 centimeters deep and cover them with sand with the help of their flippers.

The arrival period can last up to one month and a half.

The greatest concentration of sea turtle population occurs at Playa de Oro and Playa de los Muertos, which is the equivalent to 30 kilometers of coastline designated for the supervision and protection of sea turtles.

After they lay their eggs, the eggs are transported to nurseries, such as the beach of Hotel Secrets, which has the capacity to support 100 nests, and the beach of Hotel Holy, which receives up to 900 nests.

Once eggs are relocated to protected nests, 45 days are needed for the eggs to begin hatching.

Instinctively, baby turtles will make their way towards the ocean, where they begin the challenge to survive.

Few turtles manage to reach adulthood. 1 out of 1000 is estimated to survive.

It’s important not to interact with the turtles when they are spawning since this could prompt them to return to the sea, disoriented, and without completing their natural process.

Local officials recommend keeping a minimum distance of 10 meters while observing the spawning.

At night, it’s strictly forbidden to use lamps or cellphone lights.

It’s recommended to wear dark clothing to avoid disturbing the turtles.

