Editor’s Notes: Party in the Street, Kukur Tihar Festival, Veteran’s Day, All the markets open – that should keep you busy. 

We have a couple of new advertisers this week. In conjunction with Pamela Thompson’s Medical Matter’s columns in November on prostate health, the good people at UroVallarta want to ensure you take care of your downstairs area. They have beautiful new facilities on Francisco Villa just before Macroplaza. In the coming week, they’ll be sharing information about the services they offer including being the only clinic in Mexico with many specific specialized treatments.

We have Season’s PV back in all their glory! Marcia will tell you; they have the best fries and gravy in the city. The rest of the menu is excellent, and the staff is always charming and helpful.

La Palapa is celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. Did you know they were the first beachfront restaurant in Vallarta? They are renowned for their margaritas and of course, sophisticated fine dining on the beach – the perfect spot for a romantic meal.

Kaiser Maximilian has brought in a young innovate Austrian chef for the Festival Gourmet events which start on November 10. Check out his bio in this week’s Tribune.

The Events Calendar is back! It is a little thin still but will be filled in no time – please send me your event details if you want to be included in the newspaper. You are all invited to submit any events you are planning to vallartatribune.com/list-event-free.

We have brought back the bond paper for the cover and the map.

Most of the Markets will have opened by this coming week. Sayulita market opens Friday, Olas Altas opens Saturday, La Cruz on Sunday, Riviera Market in Nuevo on Tuesday and the Forever Spring Market in Bucerias is this coming Wednesday. They have moved so be sure to check out the details on the market in these pages. I stopped by the Los Mangos Library Market (on Saturdays) and while still small, they have some excellent food (Hello, fresh French pastries!), jewelry, natural products, gifts and more. It would be an excellent place to stop for lunch under the trees and to pick up a few items if you’re shopping at Costco or Macroplaza.

On Sunday we have the 2nd Annual Kukur Tihar Festival. It is a beautiful Hindu/Nepalese Festival that celebrates our relationships with dogs. Held from 5 pm -9 pm at Hotel Puerto de Luna, it is free of charge. Bring your dogs with a collar with tags, leash and poop bags.

Veterans Day or Remembrance Day will be celebrated on November 11 at Park Hidalgo starting at 10:30 – this is a new location, so please share the news for those who might be interested in participating.

We welcome another new contributor this week – Emily Majewski who will write about sustainable living and ecological projects happening around the bay. I’ve seen a preview of her upcoming articles, and they are great. You’re all in for a treat! Welcome, Emily!

Some more layout changes are happening. I haven’t had any complaints about the new map – which I find hard to believe. You are always welcome to send me emails – good or bad I read them all!

Don’t forget the Fiesta en La Calle at Los Muertos Brewery in Old Town – from 2-11pm on Saturday – this is one of the most popular events of the year with plenty of music and dancing and of course, pizza and beer to keep up your strength! See you there!

Safe Travels,

Madeline

