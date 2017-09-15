Editor’s Notes: Independence Day/Week, La Isla is amazing. Viva Mexico!

While we also suffer the early onslaught of Christmas carols in the local malls, the current bedazzled red and green decorations around town are actually in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day on September 16 but is celebrated during the surrounding week. We have the full schedule of events on page 11.

There are parades, fireworks, beauty contests, music, art and a huge cake all happening over the next 4-5 days. The place to be on Friday evening is the Malecon. Consider having dinner at one of the waterfront restaurants and then staying for the fireworks (usually around 11 pm) and then the Grito will be read (yelled actually, at midnight in the Presidencia (Main plaza in front of the church on the Malecon).

The recent tropical storms, hurricanes and earthquake events have strained Mexico’s resources. If you are inclined to help, all the Starbucks and Walmarts across Mexico are collecting items for donation. You can also drop items at La Isla and gov’t sponsored centers around the bay including at DIF and the Precidencia in Vallarta, Ixtapa, Las Juntas, Las Palmas and Pitillal.

Speaking of Starbucks, I was at La Isla last week working from Starbucks and the new mall is swanky. I only went a couple of times when it first opened, and I didn’t realise how much more has been completed. As a resident, it’s fantastic to see I don’t need to purchase a plane ticket back to Canada to refill my Mac foundation and Keihl’s lip balm. It’s a decent selection of big brand stores but more than that; the kid’s area makes me jealous that I’m not ten years old. And the restaurants – wow. There are some very classy establishments with exciting menus and modern decor. I popped into this one store (whose name I didn’t notice) that had beautiful local and Latin American designer items that I now covet. Bring your credit cards because it’s not cheap, but it is a perfect place for memorable souvenirs.

If you have kids, La Isla is a must visit destination. Maybe grab a movie at the VIP theatre and then take the kids to the play area. They’ll leave you in peace while they build new worlds with huge sand diggers, roll around in a giant floating ball, smash into each other on the bumper cards, lose their minds in virtual reality and if that’s not enough, the mall is finishing up an overhead tram system that will take you around the mall. It’s like a mini amusement park. As someone who raised a child (who hates the beach), this is a much-needed attraction!

Last week I cooked. Food. In my kitchen. I am not joking. I even oven roasted winter squash. I tried out Savvy and Well (savvyandwell.com) a new meal delivery service. Vallarta local, Chef Gabrielle Tenney launched in mid-May. Similar to services popping up in the United States, the idea is to provide ready to prepare meals, using local ingredients sourced from the sea and farms of Banderas Bay.

All of the fresh ingredients, pre-measured and portioned, are delivered to your door, along with the recipe & instructions for each dish. It was super easy to do. I just followed the instructions and voila! A delicious winter squash hash for breakfast. So much better than another delivery pizza, this service also donates 15% of proceeds from each meal package to fund culinary programming in low-income schools in the community. Now it’s that awesome! Support local.

That’s all the space I have this week. I hope you get out to enjoy some of the Independence Day celebrations.

Safe travels,

Madeline

A quick note to say welcome to Rob Sharpe, our newest contributor. Also, Marcia Blondin is out with an illness this week. We miss you, Marcia! Get better soon. xoxo

