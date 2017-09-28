Editor’s Notes: Great things are happening! Keep donating!

Last weekend I went to the second PechaKucha event at Incanto. A friend was presenting her idea of creating a ‘maker’s co-op’ in the heart of Vallarta, and I wanted to support her. What was great was the diversity in the stories being told. From earthquakes to magical coins, it was so interesting. PechaKucha originated in Japan, and it is a very stylized way of presenting your ‘story.’ It makes for a fast-paced and entertaining evening.

The third volume of PechaKucha is on October 19 at the Los Mangos Library. The Vallarta Tribune is sponsoring the event. Please come and join us! It’s probably the best 40 pesos you could spend. Also important to note is we live in a bilingual city and the presenters can choose to tell their story in Spanish or English, or both. Don’t be that old man who left in a huff because he didn’t understand Spanish. Sheesh.

Speaking of dates in October – we had the date for the opening of the La Cruz Farmers Market wrong in last week’s paper. The market’s opening day will be Sunday, October 22. October 28 is the Saturday before Halloween, and the 5th Annual Halloween party at El Solar will be happening! The theme this year is ‘Til death do us part.’

In the coming weeks, we will begin the weekly calendar of events again, but you can also look online at vallartatribune.com/eventos for all the upcoming events. If you are hosting an event or a reoccurring event – you are welcome to add it to the online calendar for free. Visit vallartatribune.com/list-event-free

Please donate generously!

The country continues to rebuild after three devastating earthquakes, untold aftershocks and storms. There is some debate as the best places to donate both items and money. Walmart, Home Depot, Starbucks continue to collect items such as food and medicines for all the affected areas. Cinemex will x3 your donation, which adds up quickly. There are a number of gofundme projects including www.gofundme.com/mexico-quake, which is organized by Julien Fruchier, a Puerto Vallarta resident, who is helping the poorest families who have lost everything to rebuild.

Now that the search for survivors is finished, it is important to help people rebuild their homes. Mexico City has seen an impressive coming together of community support, but the small villages in the less populated areas continue to struggle – it’s important that we don’t forget about the countries poorest.

Last weekend, two fundraising events both raised upwards of 30,000 pesos each – the congratulations and mil gracias to Jimmy Nash, the Rainbow Realty team and Mantamar as well as Monton Brew Pub for their exceptional efforts.

The weather continues to batter our beaches, but we can’t complain. We are very lucky to be safely ensconced in our little bay that protects us from the worst of it. If you are reading this online, know that while we have received what seems like an inordinate amount of rain these past few weeks, Puerto Vallarta while a little soggy, is thriving! And we will be here, with sunbrellas and cocktails sin popote when you arrive!

Be kind. Be generous. Say no that straw in your drink.

Safe travels,

Madeline

Related