Editor’s Notes: Costume parties and Day of the Dead festivities

My favorite Mexican holiday starts this weekend with Halloween and Day of the Dead events running from October 27 through to November 5 – it’s basically ten straight days of excuses to get dressed up in fabulous costumes. Are you a funny costume person? Are you someone who rents an elaborate Marie Antoinette or do you get out your glue gun and some sparkles and hope for the best? I usually try to go ‘funny.’ Sometimes it works, and sometimes I look like a wet paper bag. I have an idea for a homemade costume this year that of course, I haven’t started to work on yet. Look for a wet bag with clumps of sparkles. For those of us who love Halloween, getting dressed up or just need an excuse to party this country never disappoints.

Now Halloween isn’t really recognized in Mexico, but more and more children have wised up to the potential for free candy. You probably won’t have any children knocking on your doors, but if you head to the Malecon or the various shopping plazas, you’ll see oodles of adorable children decked out in their favorite Disney costumes.

Many bars and restaurants will also host events on the weekend with prizes for the best costumes. I was going to publish a big list of all the events but new contributor Jim Lee has dedicated his first column to all the best Halloween events happening this weekend. Not included in Jim’s list, but also not to be missed, is the El Solar Halloween Party on Saturday evening. Pretty much anywhere from 5 de Diciembre to Old Town you’ll find a costume party this weekend.

More traditional Dia de Los Muertos events are planned from October 29 through November 2 around the city. Be sure to check out the elaborate altars set up alongside the municipal buildings in Centro and on November 2 you can take a free guided tour of the local cemetery at 9 or 10 am, join in the parade through the streets and enjoy the all-day festivities at the municipal market along Rio Cuale.

On November 5, our friends at Los Muertos Brewing host their 5th annual Fiesta en la Calle from 2 pm to 10 pm. Live music, traditional dancers, costumes and more. Not to be missed!

In addition to Jim Lee, we welcome Bruce Howells who hails from Bucerias via Calgary, AB. Now a full-time resident, Bruce refuses to drive and has wholeheartedly embraced public transit. He is going to share his experiences riding the buses and collectivos around the bay. If you have tips or itineraries you’d like him to explore – send him an email.

Cat Morgan is back within the pages after a long summer in Colorado. She will keep us updated on local events around the Riviera Nayarit. It looks like La Cruz Marina is hosting a day of the Dead event in the town plaza on November 2 and there are many Halloween parties in La Cruz and Bucerias happening this weekend as well.

We still have a couple of other new contributors joining us in the coming weeks. As well as the launch of our first annual reader’s choice awards. I hope you’ve been taking notes of all your favorite places and people around the bay. More details soon.

Have a great weekend. I can’t wait to see all your costumes!

Madeline

