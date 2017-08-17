Editor’s Notes: Back to school after this weekend

Back to school! That’s right, next week all the children in Mexico head back to the classroom and then the beaches and resorts around the Bay of Banderas will become nearly empty, but only for a couple weeks and the cycle starts again.

This weekend many of the most popular spots for families will be extremely crowded, which if you’re looking to enjoy a truly ‘Mexican’ experience at the beach, this is a great time to get out.

My first summer here I distinctly remember saying to my son, let’s go for a drive and we went up to Guayabitos. We had never been there before and when we pulled up to the town, there were a hundred tour buses spilling out on to the highway, thousands upon thousands of people getting one last beach day in. The beach had nowhere to lay a towel and the water was thirty feet deep with families standing shoulder to shoulder. It was something to see, especially from this Canadian who values her personal space.

Playas Boca de Tomates just past the airport, as well as Playa Destiladeras and Playa La Manzanilla, both just past La Cruz de Huancaxtle, are particular family favourites. There you will find roving mariachi and banda, restaurants selling everything from micheladas to shrimp diablo and the local specialty, grilled red snapper. The vendors will be laden down with beach toys, hammocks, clothing, jewelry, and other souvenirs, while families will be taking in one last weekend at the beach.

To the south, the beaches from Conchas China to Mismaloya will be just as busy but with less food services and vendors.

After this weekend things get pretty quiet. It can be a difficult time for local shops and employees that rely on tips for much of their wages. If you’re in the Vallarta area, support local. Shop at your corner store and be generous to those who have so much less. Two of the local farmers markets will continue through August and September. On Fridays, you can visit the Marsol Market by the pier and on Saturdays check out the Three Hen’s and a Rooster market – both you can read more about in this week’s Tribune.

We welcome a new contributor this week, James (Jimmy) Nash. A long time, full time resident, Jimmy is going to cover lifestyle, food and real estate in his weekly column. This week he talks about the lowly jalepeño chili pepper with some great tips on how to cook with it. And he attended the swanky Pier 57 opening. Oh, the perks of being a writer with the Tribune! Welcome to the pages, Jimmy.

That’s it for me this week. I’m still up north, where the days are sunny but smoky and the nights are chilly – I might have to buy socks, can you imagine?! Home soon.

Safe travels,

Madeline

Related