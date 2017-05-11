Editor’s Notes

Once the tourists leave, the locals come out to play. It’s been a non-stop week of get-togethers, dinners, hikes and in one case, too much vodka! And it doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon. Combined with the big number of ongoing events through the rest of May and well into June, it is as though ‘low season’ is a thing of the past. Congrats should go out to the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit tourism offices. They have done a bang up job of keeping the Bay energised with all the ongoing events.

This weekend we have the always well-attended Altruism Festival. Celebrating its 13th year, this event raises funds for 20+ local charities with an evening of the best restaurants and bars in the bay supplying tasty samples and great entertainment with 1000 of your closest friends; once again held in the garden at Casamagna Marriott in Marina Vallarta.

On the 15th we start the two-week run of ‘Restaurant Week’ with about 40 local restaurants around the bay and into Riviera Nayarit offering special menus at deeply discounted prices. It’s a great way to try those restaurants that are on your bucket list. Check out the foodie group Gary’s Groupies if you don’t want to dine alone. You can find it on Facebook.

The last week of May welcomes about 15,000 visitors here to celebrate Pride. For the fifth consecutive year, Vallarta Pride will produce a week long festival of cultural events and entertainment including the fabulous Pride parade on Wednesday, May 24. For the first time ever(!) the Mayor of Vallarta and his family will participate along with the police and firefighters. Don’t miss it! More details in this week’s paper and online.

The weather is set to change with predictions for the first tropical storm to form in the Eastern Pacific this weekend. The official start of hurricane season is May 15. That means that the rains are coming, as they do every year. And with rains is flooding and so much garbage being swept out into the ocean (and mosquitos – read Pam Thompson’s Medical Matters column this week for more details on how to protect yourself from Dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses).

Banderas Bay is home to so many beautiful, endemic and endangered species. It is imperative that we work to protect not just the bay, but also the oceans in general. It’s in our power to affect change. Keep a couple plastic bags in your purse, in your car, in your pocket – wherever, and use them to pick up some trash as you walk along the beach or riverbanks.

In addition to the events going on around town, we continue to have a couple artisan/farmer’s markets including the Thursday Marina Market – I stand corrected. It runs until the end of May. The Friday Marsol Market runs all year round and they’re having a bazaar next week. You can read about it in this week’s paper. Three Hens and a Rooster Market is Saturdays and I hear the Bagel Guy is back for the summer (real, chewy, boiled bagels)! The Los Mangos Mercado continues to be every Saturday. This is a great spot. Very pretty outdoor setting and they are welcoming new vendors each week. Lots of live entertainment venues continue to offer nightly shows. Incanto has local favourite Chris Kenny, as well as Sylvie and Jorge from The Zippers fame, in addition to many visiting artists. Tescalama in La Cruz is staying open all summer. Drop by for the excellent menu, drink specials and the five huge high-def screens to watch ALL THE SPORTS…

That’s it for me this week. I’m heading out on a boat, attending the Altruism Festival and then zipping to Canada for a few days. Be cool. Safe travels,

Madeline

