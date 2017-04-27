Editor’s Notes

Last week I was debating a longer road trip to Aguascalientes for the country’s largest fair, or a shorter drive to a serene beach destination. Considering it was still Semana Santa and we only had two nights, we chose the nearby beach vacay. Roads were clear of potholes and traffic, probably because it was mid-week and while the little resort was full, the beaches were still quiet. We are rerunning an article I wrote a while back about Mayto, Tehuamixtle and the El Cielito resort that I’ve updated with new details from this trip.

Conveniently located only 2.5 hrs of relatively smooth driving south, this little patch of beach is a favourite of expats and locals. It’s an easy, affordable getaway that helps to reaffirm why many of us chose to move to this part of Mexico. The long sweeping beaches are devoid of people, the internet is almost non-existent and there is nothing to stress over. It’s a wonderful escape, especially after a busy season.

But it doesn’t stop yet! We have Cuisine of the Sun this weekend, the start of the 11th Annual International Aztec Folkloric Dance Festival, as well as the upcoming Fiesta days in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, the Altruism Festival, Restaurant Week and Vallarta Pride – all the details on these and other events inside this week’s pages.

It is the last weekend for the Olas Altas Farmer’s Market. If you’ve been putting off a visit, this is your last chance until next November. Los Mangos Mercado will continue through June, the Sunday Market in La Cruz ends May 7 and the Friday Market at Marsol will continue through the summer, while Three Hens and a Rooster will continue each Saturday for the time being.

Matt McCue went to the grand opening of the new Chocolate Museum and reports back that chocolate is indeed delicious. Chocolate is a valued part of Mexican culture and this new attraction will be a wonderful addition to the malecon.

As we begin to prepare for the coming rainy season it is important that we stop to assess the rivers, culverts and drains in our neighbourhoods for garbage and such. Getting a clean up together in the next few weeks will do wonders for the amount of trash that will be swept into the ocean. Putting a couple extra shopping bags in your pocket/purse means you can play a small part in picking up and disposing of litter in the best way.

If you are in Bucerias, La Cruz or Sayulita there are regular beach Clean up days scheduled. In Vallarta, many communities have river cleanup or neighbourhood clean up days scheduled. There is a facebook group called Rubbish Rebels / Basura Rebelde that work to clean areas around the riverways in particular. Join the group and help when you can. The less plastic and styrofoam that ends up in the bay, the better, which is why I say, “Sin popote!”

