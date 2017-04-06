Editor’s Notes

Well, it’s here. The start of Semana Santa. It begins this weekend as school close and families are head out on vacation. Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit is expected to top 100% occupancy next week during the actual days of Easter. Inevitably, the city, the bay and the roads that connect us will be packed, so prepare accordingly. Here are a few tips I have for you in case you’re not experienced with the glorious madness that is Semana Santa.

Stock-Up – Hit your local grocery stores and get what you need for the next couple weeks. Things like booze and toilet paper seem to run out extra quick. Many of the stores have deals on right now and La Playa Liquor Store is always a good price. Gas up. Order more drinking water. Don’t forget the tequila, fresh limes and Tylenol. Leave early. Whether you are driving, catching a bus or flagging a taxi – the roads are busy, the buses are packed and the cabs are full. So if you need to be somewhere at a certain time, give yourself an extra 30 minutes. Do not drink and drive. Just don’t. It’s never a good idea, but during this time of year there are additional checkstops around the city. Getting caught driving under the influence is about a 10,000-peso fine and your car is impounded. At least it’s an expensive hassle that will wreck the rest of your vacation, at most you’re in jail and your life is ruined. Fireworks and rockets and loud noises, in general will be on going – so protect your pets. Make sure they are tagged with your current contact information. Finding a lost animal is a challenge but if you do lose (or find) a pet – check out the various Facebook groups including Match Dog Com and Animalistas de Vallarta – both of which are excellent resources to reconnecting lost animals with their owners. If you need something official done – don’t wait. Businesses, banks, schools, government offices, doctors, lawyers – just about every professional will be on vacation during this time. Most will be closed for business from Maundy Thursday, Friday, Saturday, through Easter Sunday and many will also take the week before or the week after off as well. Call ahead. Plan accordingly. This is the busiest two weeks in Banderas Bay. Enjoy it! There are parties on every corner. Bars and restaurants are filled with people having a good time. Embrace the festivities and you will find yourself immersed in joyful Mexican culture, that we are all here to enjoy. You can’t change it so you might as well jump in and join it!

Rumours are flying that the first section of the new Guadalajara-Vallarta super highway will be opened. I’m wary of these promises as they’ve been made since 2015 but who knows… maybe it will be an Easter miracle.

Speaking of Easter miracles, don’t miss the Easter Bonnet Brunch at Taste. Matt and I went to Taste at Casa Cupola last Sunday to give their all-you-can-eat brunch a run for its money. I think we did some damage – at least to the cheese plate. It was fantastic – totally recommend the Eggs Benny and waffles with real maple syrup. And you can’t go wrong with a Bloody Mary for breakfast!

On Easter Sunday Taste holds a contest for the ‘best’ Easter Bonnet. It’s rife with hilarity and creativity. For $399 you get the all-you-can-eat brunch and proceeds are donated to SETAC. Winner gets $5000 pesos. Look for more info in this week’s ad.

As we gear up for the Easter festivities do you know what you won’t see in Mexico at Easter time, except perhaps in Costco or Walmart, will be any sign of the Easter Bunny. No jelly beans, marshmallow chickens, cellophane grass, Easter baskets or colored plastic eggs either. These are strictly NOB customs that, despite NAFTA, have so far, failed to make it across the border. What you may find are hand blown eggs filled with confetti that the children in the neighbourhood run around smashing on each other’s head while shrieking in laughter. Cute and messy. The way kids should be.

Safe travels,

Madeline

