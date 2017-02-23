Let’s see… last Friday I went to Sayulita to drop off the newspapers and it was a ghost town compared to the Christmas holidays. We found parking the first time around! (A February miracle!) And the road going into town looks nearer to completion. So, if you were pondering a day trip into town, rest assured there is space for your umbrella on the beach and seats at your favourite lunch spot. And the shopping. I’m usually in and out pretty quick with my husband and he cannot handle window shopping; so I see the most beautiful pottery, woven textiles and clothing as we zoom past. Definitely not the way to enjoy this town of treasures! From Puerto Vallarta, it is a fairly easy bus ride. Catch whatever bus gets you to the Sam’s – Walmart shopping centre in front of the cruise ship terminal and catch a Sayulita bus. It will say it on the front window and usually, there is someone directing people to the correct bus. Once you’re on it’s an entertaining 45 minutes to an hour ride. Cost is under 40 pesos. Buses run to Sayulita from 5:30 am and the last returning bus is around 10 pm. Confirm with the bus driver.

Saturday I headed over to Art VallARTa to see my friend Rebecca who makes the Original Friends Prison Dolls. She was in town with her gorgeous Frida dolls and I saw at least three heading to new homes. If you’re not familiar with these dolls, they have an amazing history – check them out online at www.prisondolls.com. They are true works of art that are often the only financial means these women have while incarcerated. The Fearless Frida show was well attended and the art was, of course, wonderful. If I had a spare $1500usd I would have bought a Tony Collantez painting. Such exceptional talent in this town of ours.

I received an email from Daniel Oliveros, director of the Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra, who wrote to tell me about a One Night Only special fundraising event for the Orchestra happening at Incanto featuring the award winning Cellist, Donald Moline on March 6. Cocktails and appies then a live performance all for only $800 pesos. While we are still a week out from the event, I want to let you know now because seats are limited to 70 and this is a rare opportunity to enjoy this calibre of music in such an intimate setting. Incanto.com to purchase your tickets.

Finally, the Tribune is blessed with some entertaining writers, some who write diligently each week or bi-weekly and others when inspiration strikes them. This year we’ve had two articles submitted by Byron Ayanoglu. One on the charms of Chacala and another on the culinary delights of La Manzanilla. This week he waxes poetic about a little-known barrio, Palo Seco. I live just one colonia over from Palo Seco and his tale makes me want to pack up and move. Except I’m never, ever, ever, moving again.

Whether you get the chance to cruise the streets of Palo Seco or not, Byron’s words ring true for so many of the colonias throughout Mexico and if we just stopped for a second and used our senses as they are meant, these are the sights and sounds and smells we would each enjoy. I suspect we have another story or two from Byron yet to come. Enjoy the accompanying photos submitted by Algis Kemezys who has been contributing his images and words for the past couple years. It’s his smile-lifting picture that graces our cover this week.

As always, I am grateful for all of the people who come together week after week to help me put together this newspaper. It is very much appreciated. If you read or see something you enjoy please send them (or me) an email. The Vallarta Tribune is the only weekly newspaper distributed from Mismaloys to Sayulita each week, 52 times a year. It’s through our contributors and advertisers that we can bring you these stories and all the great information that makes your time here that much richer.

In closing just a couple friendly reminders: don’t poke the turtles or the dolphins. Practice saying, “Sin popote, por favor!” (No straw, please!)– because the world doesn’t need more plastic in the ocean, and support local businesses. The baggers in the stores work ONLY for tips. The kids use the money to pay for schooling (which is not free, despite what you might think) and for the seniors it’s often their only source of income because Mexico doesn’t have a universal Social Security program. Ten or twenty pesos while likely nothing for you, it is a meal for them.

Mexico is beautiful and exciting, explore it with love.

Madeline

Related