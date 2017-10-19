Editor’s Notes

And like that, we’re back to a full print run. Twenty-four pages of information, editorial, news, the crossword, and events published every Thursday. Get out your calendars and a pencil because the re-openings, grand openings, launches, premiers, and extravaganzas are all coming up!

The Marina Vallarta Thursday Artisan Market starts this week – October 19 and following that the Artwalk and then most of the seasonal markets kick off the first week of November. I put together a handy list of the most popular markets and events, which you can find on page nine. I’ll update as more details come in.

This week we welcome back the Vallarta Artwalk which has their first event on October 25 at 6 pm. They have many new galleries in the association including my new favourite Ro’wa. It’s a beautiful space with the most divine textiles. Read all about the ArtWalk on page five. The cover image was shared with us from Kevin Simpson, the owner of Colectika Gallery. They specialize in Huichol and other indigenous artists and have a fascinating little museum behind the gallery that is worth visiting.

Over the next few weeks, we will be introducing some new contributors to our pages. This week, Sarah Johanna writes about health and wellness in Mexico. She comes to us from Sayulita via New York. Sadly Lois Ellison and her husband Bud have sold and left Puerto Vallarta, so we won’t hear from her this year. If you think you have stories to share with the readers of the Tribune, I am always open to new contributors. Feel free to send me an email, and we can chat.

I forgot to mention it last week but I attended the Pink Wave Cocktail event last week at San Javier Hospital, and it was standing room only. Totally packed with the most amazing sweets, and a good-sized crowd too. Pam Thompson celebrates her 50th article with the Tribune this week, and she reminds us that she has one more Breast Cancer Awareness event – a Pink Brunch Buffet held at the new DIV building on Francisco Villa catered by Bravo’s – which is just about everyone’s favorite restaurant! Don’t miss it! – More details in her column.

As long promised, I have finally updated our centre map. Hopefully, I’ve made it easier to use. I had noticed it has recently been co-opted by another publication (without so much as a please and thank you, I might add.) So, to stay one step ahead, we updated the resorts and modernized it. I suspect I’ve missed some key points of interest, resorts and such – please send me an email if there are any glaring errors or places of interest I need to add.

Day of the Dead (Dia de Los Muertos) is just around the corner – in Vallarta, the city hosts many mostly free events that run from October 29 through November 2. Sayulita also throws a pretty good party with lots of activities over the three days. If you’re looking for ‘Halloween’ events, plenty of bars and restaurants will host costume/Halloween events over the weekend and children will trick or treat along the Malecon, in the town plazas and in the shopping centres on the 31st of October. Next week we will give you a round-up of some of the more popular Halloween and Day of the Dead events.

That’s it for me this week. Still lots of things to get completed – in the next couple of weeks we welcome back many advertisers including Amigos de la Cruz and their busy schedule of upcoming events, the Olas Altas Farmers Market, Corazon de Niña with their bazaar and fundraising efforts and more – stay tuned for all the excitement!

Have a great weekend.

Safe travels, Madeline

