Editor’s Notes

I will not complain about the rain. I want to, and being Canadian, it’s basically in my genes, but I won’t. The southern tip of the Baja was ravaged last week by Hurricane Lidia and reports have been slow getting out. While most of the resorts and Cabo San Lucas itself did not receive the brunt of the storm, many lives and businesses were lost. Perhaps overshadowed by what has happened in Texas these past few weeks, the people of Los Cabos and surrounding areas could use our support.

Fundacion Solmar is a local on the ground NGO that will direct any funds you wish to donate to the areas most needed www.solmarfoundation.org, and there is a gofundme which is nearing its $25k goal. You could help it get there: www.gofundme.com/lifeafterlidia

Locally we have another weather system on its way, but it should pass before this goes to print. I hope you all stay dry and safe.

Last weekend, friend and fellow contributor James Nash whisked me away for an afternoon of wine in the pool at Mantamar. It’s such an elegant space and one I don’t get to very often. Did you know there are a number of beach clubs and resorts that will let you use their services for a fee?

Mantamar and Sapphire, located next to the Blue Chairs resort and beach, are both relatively new (in the past few years) and they charge a day pass rate – please visit their Facebook pages for all the details. You can also walk into Hotel Tropicana across from Sapphire. It’s not as swanky, but it’s very affordable and great if you have kids. Los Arcos by the pier also offers an almost beachfront pool with day pass rates.

Many of the bigger resorts also offer day passes, some of which include the all-inclusive amenities and others that are a la carte. The Marriott in Marina Vallarta is a local’s favourite. The Sunday brunch and all day pool pass at the Sheraton is another popular spot. Further to the south, you can enjoy the all-inclusive bar and buffet at Barcelo.

Starting Wednesday this coming week are the festivities around Independence Day (week). We are tight on space, so I’ve included the Wednesday only activities here and will publish the full event calendar next week. Wednesday looks to be a great day for kids and families with games, three-legged races and other festivities happening at Hidalgo Park, along the Malecon, at Los Arcos and in the central plaza. I hope you’ll get out to enjoy these events. They are an excellent way to experience Mexican pride in their country.

Safe travels!

Madeline

