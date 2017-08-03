Editor’s Note – Summer Beach Bash, Corn Festivals and Volcano Lakes

I’m out of town for the 2nd annual Cheryl’s Shoebox Summer Beach Bash ,but I want to let all of you know that this is ‘the weekend event’ to attend. Not only is it the big fundraising event for Cheryl’s Shoebox charity and so your pesos will be going to support a worthy cause, it’s also a ton of fun! Think a bunch of wholesome party games, like three-legged races and balancing eggs on spoons, but add in a bunch of (slightly) tipsy adults and the hilarity ensues. I’m sorry to miss it, as it’s exactly the kind of fun I love – great friends and raucous laughter, all for a good cause. $200 pesos gets you in the door and a couple of cold beverages, along with live music, games and camaraderie. See just below this text for all the details.

If a bunch of goofy adults, rolling in the grass isn’t your thing, then there are plenty of other events happening around town. Incanto continues to pack the house with great shows all week long, lots of live music, the markets on Friday at Marsol and Saturday at Three Hens continue all summer long, La Isla is having a ‘grand opening’ event on Thursday – if you’re looking for some good deals, this might be the weekend. I see they are also installing a children’s play area, which is sorely needed for the city.

If the weather is just too much, think about hitting a movie at any of the cinemas around town; nicely air-conditioned, and really, the best bang for your buck. It’s amazing how you can take a family of four to the movies for $300 pesos ($18) including popcorn and drinks!

If you’re thinking about hitting the road to seek respite from the humidity, consider visiting Jala for their annual Corn Festival. It runs August 6-15 and includes a carnival and live music in the main plaza as well as numerous events. Jala is northeast of Vallarta on the highway to Guadalajara. It’s about a 2.5 hour drive.

It is a very charming town with beautiful old colonial architecture. You can find a cute hacienda style hotel for under $200 pesos a night, and of course the food is amazing and the people very welcoming.

The town is situated underneath a now defunct volcano that last erupted in 1872 and even cooler, has a lake in its crater. There are lava fields that you can drive through. It’s a surreal landscape. Nearby villages are home to many traditional Huichol people and there are hot springs, waterfalls and lakes all within a few kilometers. It’s an area of great beauty and traditional culture and one worth exploring for a few days.

That’s it for me this week. I wish you all safe and cool travels,

Madeline

