Editor’s note: PechaKucha, Baach Clean-Up and Shopping for shorts!

This is my last week in Canada and lucky me I’m back just in time to go see Paco Ojeda’s newest production PechaKucha at Incant on Saturday. Will you join me?

The summer rush should be over but I’m hearing it’s still quite busy in Vallarta. Seems we don’t have much of a low season any longer.

This time of year typically businesses shut down to do repairs and have a much-needed break. If you’re in the smaller towns of Bucerias and La Cruz, this becomes more apparent as options narrow for dining and drinking!

Cindy wrote this week a wonderful list of the businesses in La Cruz you can still visit during the summer months. If you haven’t been to La Cruz (lately) maybe head over there for a ‘day trip’. Also the beach just past La Cruz – La Manzanilla and further, Destiladeras are both excellent places to pull up an umbrella for the day.

I see Vallarta Pride is hosting a Beach Clean up on September 2nd from 9am-11am – Here is from their FB event post: Please come join us for our very first, every other week, clean-up efforts. Our first host location is Blue Chairs Resort where you will receive complimentary coffee and agua fresca. All bags, gloves, etc. will be donated. We will have some very cool swag for you! 50 peso donation.

The next few weeks are fairly quiet but then we have Mexican Independence on September 16th. This is a week-long event with plenty of fireworks and the iconic shouting of the Grito by the Mayor on the evening of the 15th. If you’re in town on those dates, be sure to mark your calendar.

Whatever you choose to do, I trust you’ll have a blast!

I’m cutting this week’s editorial comments short as I have a ton of things to get done here. (Shopping for Asian spices, and Canadian candy, plus the end of the summer sales are on, so I have to elbow my way into the shops for 75% off shorts and flip flops!)

Be kind. Tip well. Say no to that silly straw and don’t touch the turtles.

Safe travels,

Madeline

