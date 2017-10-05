Editor’s Note: Get your calendar out – high season is just around the corner.

The first week of October! That means we are counting down to my favourite season of the year… Dia de Los Muertos, and Halloween and everything that surrounds this week of colourful traditional events, fabulous parties and ghoulish costumes. Have you started planning your costume yet? There are always great parties, including the one my friend Kim throws at El Solar– this year’s theme is ‘Til death do us part in honour of other friends who are getting married that day. Stay tuned for a list of all the best events in the coming weeks.

The 3rd edition of PechaKucha is looking for participants – if you have a project that involves volunteerism, this is the event to attend. Get your ideas out there in front of an engaged audience. Check out the article in this week’s paper for all the details.

We have a bunch of new and returning advertisers joining our pages again. It’s these businesses that keep the Vallarta Tribune up and running all year long. Please take a moment to check out what they’re selling and if you’re interested, support them. They help to build our local community, stronger and better.

I had drinks with Rick Taylor of Rockstar Sailor who is now offering private charter sailboat trips and sunset tours from Marina, Nuevo and La Cruz. His prices are fantastic and you don’t have to share the space with the unwashed. I’m planning a little tour with some friends and will report back with all the details.

Incanto is back starting this week. The line up looks fabulous, as expected. Many of restaurants are re-opening including Frankie’s for huge fresh Italian meals. The OPC Gallery is launching a timely and relevant show focusing on the Mexican-USA border. The grand opening is this weekend. El Rio BBQ will be opening Friday October 13 with their lip smacking BBQ and live music with Bob y Gilberto. The Zippers are confirmed for Wednesdays, La Trez Cuartroz (who play an excellent Johnny Cash) and of course the dinner and tribute show series which starts up again on December 2 with Doug Varty and his tribute to Rod Stewart.

The ArtWalk starts again on Wednesday, October 25 from 6-10pm. They have a number of new galleries – so, be sure to visit their website www.vallartaartwalk.com

Janice Chatterton and her team at Hacienda San Angel have been busy with the launch of their newest restaurant – La Cappella, which opened on October 1. It is serving innovative and classic Italian dishes in one of the most beautiful spaces in the city – perched overlooking the bell tower of the Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral. If you’re planning something extra special, make your reservation here.

Amigos de La Cruz have a whole calendar of events again this season – starting with their Black and White Masked Gala at a secret location. Tickets are limited. If you want to join in the swanky affair and help the community of La Cruz – visit their website: www.amigoslacruz.org

And finally, just to give you a sneak peek of what we are planning – the Vallarta Tribune is launching the first Annual Pata Salada Awards for the best of Banderas Bay and Riviera Nayarit. Coming in November we will be asking all of you wonderful readers – to vote on your favourite businesses, events, locations, personalities and more. There are some substantial prizes – including a week at a five star resort, tours, dinners, gift certificates etc. If you’d like more details, send me an email and I’ll share how you can participate.

That’s it for me this week. Stay dry. Tip well. Say no to that straw in your drink.

Safe travels,

Madeline

Related