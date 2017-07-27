Editor’s Note – Ceviche and Aguachile, yes please!

It has been crazy hot these past few days. I was at the beach this weekend and just walking across the sand to the water burned the soles of my feet. I don’t think I’ve ever had that happen before – and after six years of exclusively wearing flip-flops, you’d think they’d be a little tougher. Tomorrow I’m off to Canada where I will squish my feet into some ‘real’ shoes again and suffer blisters for the next month.

If you are up to braving the hot temperatures then this weekend we have the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival in Lazaro Cardenas Park. This is the third or fourth time for this event and it just keeps getting better. If you are a fan of these seafood dishes, this is a great day – bring a pocket full of pesos and go early as some stands sell out quickly.

A group of us went to the Sheraton for their ‘Sunday Brunch’ complete with mimosas and live mariachi band. For about $350 pesos you get all you can eat buffet, all you can drink mimosas (I know, I tested this.) and full use of the pools and facilities. It was very busy; I suspect because of summer vacation but, all in all, a super fun day.

There are a few events happening each weekend. Visit vallartatribune.com/eventos and see what’s been posted. Incanto continues to pack the room with their variety of shows. Lots of bars and clubs continue to offer excellent live music throughout the week, including Patio de mi Casa and the Jazz Foundation as well as my fav, El Solar.

If you have never done a baby turtle release, now is the time! Baby turtle are starting to hatch. Check out the Campamento Tortuguero Boca De Tomates for daily updates. These little creatures are adorable and you’ll be helping out the local ecology with your support. I hear there are also many baby dolphins in the bay at the moment. Check with some of the local tour companies for a day on the water and maybe you’ll spy a couple of these cuties.

That’s it for me this week. Short and sweet and I still have to pack!

Safe travels,

Madeline

