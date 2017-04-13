Editor’s Note

With the slow down of the high season, I have started to ‘spring clean’ and garden. Spruce the place up for the coming rains. I decided to complement my soon to be planted garden by adding a chicken into my menagerie. Right? Who doesn’t secretly want to snuggle those little balls of fluff?

We went out to the town of Ixtapa, a suburb behind the airport , to a recommended farm supply veterinarian who sells baby chicks by the 1000’s. It was pretty great seeing all the puffs squished together under the heat lamps. How to choose… At first, I said, ‘Oh, I want that one.’ But was quickly shut down when told those ones were for juegando, which translated means playing, or in actuality, fighting. A random baby duck that was in with the chicks came up to me, big dewy eyes and basically asked: “Are you, my mother?” My husband put a stop to that immediately. But let me tell you, it was very soft and downy and it tore my heart to walk away. Except apparently ducks smell bad and it was a blessing in disguise.

Out of the 1000’s of day old chicks scurrying away from my hand, Rosemary came right to me. She gave me a solid ‘chirp, chirp’ and now, two weeks later, she happily rests on my shoulder while I work on the newspaper, make dinner, watch tv, read in the garden. She’s my buddy.

Backyard chickens are pretty easy to raise. They don’t need a lot of space; they eat all your bugs and leftover table scraps. What I didn’t know was how attached they can become. Rosemary follows me everywhere and wants to sit on my shoulder any chance she gets. And she’s vocal about it too. Ignore her for too long and she’ll raise quite the racket. When she is settled and happy she does a soft purr. It’s beyond adorable.

She’s still too small to live outside on her own but in a few months time I’m hoping she will be the ant assassin and she will have fondness for leaf cutter ants in particular. I see a Marvel comic book character in the making. With her trusty but slightly stuck-up, princessy chihuahua sidekick, Penelope, together they will fight plant-destroying bugs. If you want to know more I actually made an Instagram account. You can check it out at instagram.com/RosemaryandPenelope

Not to be outdone for Easter cuteness, for the fourth year, Taste at Casa Cupola is hosting their Easter Bonnet Brunch on Easter Sunday. The $399 peso admission goes towards an excellent Mexican/American style brunch and funds are donated to SETAC. You are encouraged to don your most elaborate Easter Bonnet. Grand prize for the best bonnet is a whopping $5000 pesos! That will buy some baby chicks!

Looking for something a little less filling? For those who are into DJ music and crowds of young people in beachwear, then head to Playa Boca Negro in front of Bay View Hotel from April 13-15. Entrance is free. There are DJ’s all day, booze, and food for purchase. Lots of sponsors offering prizes and giveaways. This is the Semana Santa beach party, and I can confidently say I’m happy my house is not located near Bay View Hotel.

Still rocking, though perhaps a little quieter than the party on Playa Boca Negra, is Incanto. They are planning to remain open for most of the summer. Join them for breakfast on the river or hit the piano bar during cocktail hour. Some great news for those of us who live year round in the north side of Banderas Bay – Luna Lounge Bucerias has announced that after a short sojourn to Canada they’re planning on being open all summer, as is Tescalama in La Cruz.

Still up and running are the many farmers’ markets around the bay. The La Cruz Huanacaxtle Sunday market recently announced they would remain open until mid May, while most other will close the last week of April. The Los Mangos market will remain open through the summer as will Three Hens and a Rooster and the Friday Marsol by the Pier Market is rain or shine 52 weeks of the year. Be sure to stop by and support our local vendors.

Have a wonderful Easter. Be safe. Don’t drink and drive.

Safe travels,

Madeline

Related