Editor’s Note

I lived to tell! Three plus hours so far with a personal trainer. I thought I tore a stomach muscle, and aggravated my plantar fasciitis, but nope, just out of shape. In fact I likely don’t even have a stomach muscle and plantar fasciitis is probably more likely ‘too small running shoes, but they were so cute I had to buy them,’ syndrome.

Katy of Fit Etc. has been very kind, she pretends to listen to my complaints with sincerity and then she says, ‘you can do three more, I know you can.’

Hailing from the Okanagan, Katy has spent a number of years going back and forth. She had some things to take care of so got off to a late start this season but she is in town until the end of April, perhaps longer if anyone wants to get a routine in place now for the long summer months. Or even just for someone who motivates you to just do three more, while you’re here on vacation. Send me an email and I will happily pass on her details.

It would appear that spring break is in full force, if the packs of teenagers roaming the malecon is any indication to go by. If you’re not hitting the clubs then how about catching one of the last EL Rio BBQ Tribute shows? Or if you’re to the north of Vallarta, check out Luna Lounge for their always hopping schedule of shows.

TONIGHT! (Thursday March 23) If you are in Nuevo Vallarta head to the salon Paraiso in Paradise Village to watch ‘In America’ which is being screened for the 17th Annual Int’l Film Festival. Starts at 7pm. Or if you are in Vallarta, catch ‘Jonathan’ a film by famed director Piotr J. Lewandowski at El Barracuda/El Solar on Playa Camaron at 9pm.

Friday night head to Basilio Badillo Street from 6-10 pm to enjoy the festivities of the Southside Shuffle. Shops, galleries and restaurants open their doors; offering live music, complimentary nibblies and special deals. It’s a wonderful party atmosphere that really highlights the community along Vallarta’s best shopping strip.

This week we have a couple new advertisers to note. Elements Design is having another blow out sale (from 10-90% off!). This shop is filled with spectacular items for your home. If you’re looking for a gift or to treat yourself, don’t miss this semi-annual event. On March 31, Casa Karma, in support of Corazon de Niña is hosting a Picnic Under the Stars Dinner with entertainment for $1400 per person.

Riviera Nayarit has just released the list of events for April – included in the events are the annual Oyster Festival in Bucerias and the 2nd Cuisine of the Sun at Villa La Estancia. Both are gourmet delights.

Speaking of gourmet, I went to Bonita Kitchen for dinner with a group of friends. Every cocktail was spectacular (I had to try at six to ensure continuity in quality) and the tasting menu was delicious and almost satiated my need for the Asian flavours of my previous life. Every Saturday after 2pm they offer a special dish including the long craved Pho. Located on Avenida Los Tules, there are a bunch of new restaurants along this road offering exception dining including the new Macai with its healthy organic, vegan menu. I had the quinoa bowl with tofu in a coco-curry sauce and it was delicious and satisfying which goes to show, not every meal needs to be tacos. Who have I become, vegan food and a personal trainer? How long can this last?

Did you know Mexico introduced chocolate, corn, and chilies to the world. Mayans would have processed chocolate by first fermenting the cacao pods, and then drying and roasting the beans. They would then remove the shells and grind the shelled beans into a paste, then mix it with water, chili peppers, cornmeal or other ingredients.

By the 13th century, the Aztecs controlled a vast area of Mexico that extended into the dry central highlands, where the cacao bean does not grow. The Mayans, who had been using cacao beans as a form of currency, were forced to offer cacao beans as tributes to Aztec rulers. As these beans arrived to the empire from the distant moist lowlands, they were a valuable item and only the ruling class could use them to make drinks. The famous Aztec ruler Moctezuma is said to have drank fifty cups of Chocolate a day.

Mexico is a rich and flavourful country, get out and explore.

