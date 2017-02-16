Editor’s Note

In an effort to ‘get out more’ I RSVP’d to just about everything the last couple weeks. First, I went to Collette Zarry’s 50th birthday at Lagostino’s. Then I went to the Gala Vallarta cocktail soiree at the new W in Punta de Mita – catered by their restaurant Spice Market, the food was amazing. Wow! Then I got out of bed before 9 am to tour the new Casa Connor – Pasitos de Luz facilities. Double wow! Triple wow because I did it without any coffee too! I enjoyed a long and leisurely champagne brunch fundraiser for the SPCA de PV at Casa Kimberly. And yesterday, I hit up Pamela Thompson’s Medical Matters Conference at the Marriott in Marina Vallarta. And I saw a ton of you out and about too!

You cannot want for things to do in the bay during this time of year. This weekend we have the Fearless Frida Art VallARTa event on Saturday – which, if you went to last year’s party you’d know, is THE party to attend. Nathalie Herling combines her intense creative energies with her superb contact list into her hugely unique home/hotel and voila! Fabulous party, fabulous people. More details in Marcia Blondin’s Comings and Goings column.

The Pasitos de Luz – Casa Connor tour by all accounts was a resounding success. A couple hundred people toured the facilities, enjoyed a delicious atole and tamale lunch and learned more about the facility and how to help. Ongoing financial support is paramount. Their goal is to have 500 monthly donors giving $25 each. That’s a week of Starbucks, two packs of cigarettes or a bottle of bad tequila. You can afford it. Learn how you can help support the care and rehabilitation of some of the most vulnerable children in our local communities. Visit Pasitosdeluz.org to set up your monthly donation subscription. Coming up in March is the now three-day Riverfest fundraiser for Pasitos being held at El Rio BBQ in Paso Ancho – mark your calendars!

SPCA de PV has wrapped up their major fundraising activities for the season but you can still find them at the Olas Altas Farmers Market each Saturday where they will happily take your donations of money or products. They also continue to look for volunteers to help at the sanctuary and to transport animals to Canada and the USA. They contribute each week to the Vallarta Tribune – be sure to read Janice Gonzales’ articles to learn how you can help the animals around Vallarta.

If you are looking for a great Sunday brunch – make a reservation at Casa Kimberly, the former home of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Their brunch has the best bacon I’ve had in Mexico, along with a huge pile of shrimp, eggs benedict with real hollandaise, chili relleños, a tortellini salad that was amazing, prime rib and a made fresh churro station(!!!).

At the brunch was a fashion show featuring designs from Maracuya, the new boutique recently opened by Renee Perez of La Palapa fame. Beautifully styled, flowing and comfortable fashions made with such attention to detail. Offering elegant resort wear and accessories with Mexican artisan detailing, this new boutique nestled between La Palapa and El Dorado is inspiring me to get a whole new wardrobe. If you’re in the mood to shop – definitely visit this boutique.

New this week we have a Who’s Who page for local celebs; I have to have somewhere to put all my photos! And a section dedicated to Marina Vallarta that we will be expanding in the coming weeks. If you don’t go to the Marina often (or ever as was my case until last year) Thursday evenings are a great time to explore the huge artisan market along the boardwalk and grab a bite to eat at any of the dozens of excellent restaurants.

It’s another filled to the palapa newspaper this week so I’ll close with my usual plea…

Don’t touch the wildlife, not even that lady at Andale’s (unless of course she gives you permission). Practice saying, “Sin popote, por favor.” And find yourself contributing one less piece of plastic into the landfills. Tip generously. What is a few cents for you is a meal for another. The children and seniors who bag your groceries at ALL the grocery stores are unpaid volunteers who work for your tips. One peso or 50, it’s your call, but please tip.

Mexico is a beautiful country, explore with love.

Madeline

